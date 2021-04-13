Trump pushes for Herschel Walker to run against Warnock in Georgia

Donald Trump continues to insert himself in political upheavals as he has called on his conservative cohort, retired NFL star Herschel Walker to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia.

Trump said it would be “fantastic” if Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia.

“He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL,” Trump said in a statement, per The Hill. “He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, run!”

Walker, who was a star football college football during his heyday at the University of Georgia and was a formidable force in NFL as a running back for 14 years, often defended Trump during his presidency against accusations of racism. At last year’s Republican National Convention, Walker said he takes “it as a personal insult that people think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

“People who think that don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said. “Growing up in the Deep South, I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is, and it isn’t Donald Trump.”

In his 2008 book Breaking Free, Walker revealed that he suffers from multiple personality disorders and, per Live Science, he even gave his alters names, such as General, Daredevil, Enforcer, and Warrior. He said his various personalities “functioned as a kind of community supporting me.”

“People have to shift themselves and their personalities in so many different areas to be successful,” he said of managing his DID. “You don’t want Herschel Walker the football player, babysitting your kids. Those are two different people.”

In February, Walker said in a Congressional hearing that Black Americans should not receive slavery reparations after Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) introduced HR40 bill in 2019, theGRIO reported.

“This bill establishes the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans. The commission shall examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies,” according to Congress.