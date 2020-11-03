Kanye West votes for himself for President

In yet another bizarre and delusional undertaking, rapper Kanye West cast his first vote ever and without faltering or hesitating he wasted that vote on himself. The unlikely Presidential candidate who had absolutely no chance of winning tweeted earlier on election day that he was the most trusted candidate … in his mind.

“God is so good,” tweeted West on this Election Day (Nov. 3). “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

This should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention. In the previous season of David Letterman’s Netflix series “My Next Guest,” West admitted to never voting in his life when asked if he voted for Donald Trump.

West also admitted to running for President as a spoiler to Biden. But Yeezy, despite help from GOP operatives only managed to get on about a dozen ballots.