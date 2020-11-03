Eastpoint arsons adding fuel to the fire

On October 2, at approximately 2:30 a.m. two East Point city vehicles were vandalized and burned on McGee Way in East Point. A brick was thrown through one of the vehicles’ windows and a handwritten note was found on the ground referencing political rhetoric.

Video from the area depicted two males walking towards and then running away from the area where the vehicles were burned.

The East Point Police Department Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation into the incident. During the investigation information was received that tied the below-listed suspects to other recent fires in the metropolitan Atlanta.

Immediately The East Point Police Department, The Marta Police Department, The Atlanta Police Department, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), The Atlanta Fire Department, The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office began an extensive investigation involving the fires. On Wednesday October 28th, 2020 a joint operation was conducted and all three suspects were arrested. They are facing several local and federal charges related to the fires.

Ssuspects in order are: John Wesley Wade D.O.B. 11/20/1986, Ellie Melvin Britt D.O.B. 12/1/1984 and Vida Jones D.O.B. 4/7/2002

Anyone with information please contact the EastPoint Police Department, 2727 East Point Street, East Point, Georgia 30344 or call 404-559-6200. You can also contact the force at www.eastpointcity.org