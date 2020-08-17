Democrats add powerful voices to DNC lineup

Democrats Add Powerful Voices for Unity and Change to 2020 DNC Lineup

Four leaders who inspire Americans everywhere to speak up, speak out, and be a force for change are joining the 2020 Democratic National Convention lineup, as the country unites around Joe Biden’s vision for a better America for all. Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will each participate in a night of DNC programming alongside an unprecedented lineup of inspiring Americans, party leaders and rising stars, activists, advocates and more.

DNC organizers recently announced artists who will be bringing their talents to the biggest stage in convention history. Viewers can expect inspiring performances from artists including Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and more. The musical acts will be featured across all four nights of the convention, which will air August 17-20, 2020 from 9:00-11:00pm Eastern.

Under the theme “Uniting America,” the convention will bring together individuals from different backgrounds and communities who are answering the call to help steer the nation out of chaos and crisis. Democrats are not just including more Americans than ever before, but ensuring that all Americans see themselves reflected in what they are viewing—helping reach and mobilize an unprecedented audience that can come together around the critical task of electing Joe Biden as president in November. The DNC previewed some of the inspiring Americans who will share their stories at the convention last week.

“This week, Americans will hear from people from all walks of life who are coming together to support Joe Biden’s vision for a more just, more democratic nation,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive. “The voices we’re including are the perfect messengers to lift up our theme of unity and help us engage with more Americans than ever before.”

Eva Longoria will participate on Monday night under the theme We the People, bringing together many Americans who are rising up to unite our country, and join Joe Biden in rebuilding the country and moving it forward.

Tracee Ellis Ross will participate on Tuesday night with the theme Leadership Matters, where the focus is on the leaders and the experts, the veterans and the activists, all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up—not back down—from a fight over what’s right.

Kerry Washington will participate on Wednesday night, when viewers will hear from the Vice Presidential nominee and many others who are committed to working alongside Joe Biden to achieve his goals to form A More Perfect Union.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will participate on the final night of the convention, highlighting America’s Promise. Thursday night, programming will culminate in Joe Biden’s acceptance speech, when the Vice President will present his vision for uniting America to move us forward out of constant chaos and crisis, and for delivering on that promise for all.

Ways to Watch and Get Involved

The DNC will take place over four nights from August 17-20, 2020. Convention programming will air from 9:00-11:00 PM Eastern. Additional speakers, including national leaders, advocates and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

Last week, convention organizers also announced over a dozen options for watching the 2020 Democratic National Convention, ensuring that this year’s convention will reach viewers where they are, however they prefer to watch, all across the nation.

The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com, where viewers can also find the full convention schedule, a digital toolkit to get involved, more resources for viewers, delegates and the media and additional plans and details.