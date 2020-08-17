Atlanta City Council legislative items for Monday, August 17

Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, August 17

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to add the Atlanta Citizen Review Board as a charter-mandated board (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1477). Monday’s vote will be the final reading required for a charter amendment. The board was created in 2007 to provide citizen oversight of misconduct accusations against sworn members of the City’s police and corrections departments.

The Council will also consider legislation specifying that any allocation of maintenance dollars from the Tree Trust Fund must be used only for initial, short-term maintenance costs such as cleanup, removal of invasive species, security fencing, and staff or contractors to administer such services (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1337).

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance authorizing negotiations with the Conservation Fund to purchase property located at 640 Hutchens Road SE for the purpose of providing approximately 0.99 acres in additional park space within southeast Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1503).

• An ordinance to renew a contract with Quest Community Development Organization Inc. for 12 affordable multi-family housing units for low-income residents in Vine City (Legislative Reference 20-O-1532).

• An ordinance to allow alcohol license applicants to request an additional 126 days to resubmit applications that are expired as a result of waiting for final building and fire inspections (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1526). Due to COVID-19, the City’s ability to conduct building and fire inspections between March 13-July 17 was restricted. Qualified applicants include those whose applications have already completed the NPU and License Review Board process.

• A resolution executing an Airline Rates and Charges Accommodation Program Agreement to help airlines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4199).

• A resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with MARTA to implement the More MARTA Atlanta Expansion Program (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4194).

• A resolution authorizing a contract with IKE Smart City LLC for the installation and maintenance of interactive digital kiosks on behalf of AIM to improve the pedestrian experience of residents and visitors to the city (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4206).

• A resolution authorizing the mayor’s Office of Resilience to accept technical services offered by the Natural Resources Defense Council Inc. for up to $59,000 to increase food waste diversion from landfills through the recovery of food surpluses to feed people and by increased diversion of inedible food scraps to create compost (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4192).

The Council’s Zoning Committee and the Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the meeting.

Monday’s meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Channel 26, as well as the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information.

Public comments for the Zoning Committee may be left by calling (404) 330-6035, and for Committee on Council by calling (404) 330-6069. No public comments are allowed on legislative items that have gone before or will go before the Zoning Review Board.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.