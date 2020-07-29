Black Excellence Virtual Mixer coming Thursday, July 30

On Thursday July 30, a collective of more than 1000 black professionals from around the nation participated in an unprecedented event, the Black Excellence Virtual Mixer.

With the success of that event, the Black Excellence Virtual Mixer is back and expecting an equally robust turnout. However, the platform has capacity restrictions so those interested are asked to RSVP http://bit.ly/blackexcellence730

The platform allows attendees to either listen to music on the main stage, attend a break out session or engage in virtual networking by hitting the networking icon.

Entertainment on the main stages will include DJ Bo Weezy, DJ Sean Mac, DJ Self and DJ Spider.

To engage in one-on-one networking with professionals in your field, you MUST choose the correct ticket type: LAW, MEDIA, FINANCE OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL.

Featured Panelists and Speakers include:

Joseph Drayton, Law Partner | Don Prophete, Law Partner | Craig Livingston, Exact Capital | Woody Victor, Real Estate Developer | Tracy Mcants Lewis, DCG and Head of HR – Pittsburgh Penguins | Shanique Adams, Cryptocurrency Expert | Joel Johnson, Cryptocurrency Expert | Jared Bartie, Former GC WWE | Riche Mcknight, GC WWE | Naomi Hills, Head of Litigation | Sonya Mays, Develop Detroit | Zeb Mclaurin, Chicago Real Estate Developer | A. Lee Greene, CHRO | Kenneth Reeves, SVP of HR | Onyeka Nchege, CIO | Jeff Osuji, Entrepreneur

Special Thanks to Wall Street Friends, Urban Media Professionals, Society, NYC Black Attorneys, Pittsburgh Courier, Atlanta Black Star, Chicago Defender, Michigan Chronicle and Gwinin Entertainment

Space is limited, RSVP now bit.ly/blackexcellence730