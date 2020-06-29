Public hearing to rename streets named for KKK wizard

PUBLIC HEARING TO RENAME LAKE FORREST DRIVE AND FORREST LAKE DRIVE TO TAKE PLACE AUGUST 4

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (June 29, 2020) – The public hearing on the renaming of Lake Forrest Drive and Forrest Lake Drive will take place during the August 4, 2020 meeting of the Sandy Springs City Council.

The proposed change removes an “r” in the word, Forrest for both public streets. Mayor Rusty Paul requested the change noting that the streets may have been named for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a general in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

To rename a road, the City must hold a public hearing, with that hearing advertised at least 25 days in advance. Submission of the newspaper advertisement was delayed, and the hearing date moved to ensure adequate notification.

