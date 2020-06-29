BET Awards spotlight best artists of 2020

Last night’s virtual BET Awards went down and some of your faves racked up trophies. As previously reported, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BET enlisted”an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content” for a virtual ceremony. This year’s show hosted by Amanda Seales marked the 20th anniversary of the awards and BET’s 40th anniversary.

Amanda noted that we as a community “deserve a break” and hoped the BET Awards would serve as so. She also quipped that much to no one’s surprise, Terry Crews wasn’t available for this year’s occasion.

Album of the Year

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Video of the Year

DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Best New International Act

Sha Sha

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award

Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”

Here are last night winners: