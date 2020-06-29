11 New COVID-19 testing sites and CVS stores in metro-Atlanta

As COVID-19 cases surge in Georgia this week, CVS Health is expanding its testing program by announcing 11 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state. With these new sites, CVS Health will have a total of 86 drive-thru test sites across Georgia, with 69% of sites in counties with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index.

This expansion also follows the recent opening, in partnership with the Good Samaritan Health Center, of a rapid COVID-19 testing site on Atlanta’s Westside.

Our list of the expanded set of testing locations in Georgia is attached. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

11 New Test Sites

• CVS Pharmacy, 2555 Bolton Road, Atlanta, GA 30318

• CVS Pharmacy, 3815 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30319

• CVS Pharmacy, 680 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

• CVS Pharmacy, 2429 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311

• CVS Pharmacy, 13 North Tennessee Street, Cartersville, GA 30120

• CVS Pharmacy, 2501 East Walnut Ave, Dalton, GA 30721

• CVS Pharmacy, 2907 Main Street, East Point, GA 30344

• CVS Pharmacy, 1597 Hogansville Rd, LaGrange, GA 30241

• CVS Pharmacy, 1390 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31204

• CVS Pharmacy, 12012 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31419

• CVS Pharmacy, 1201 First Street East, Vidalia, GA 30474

75 Test Sites Presently Opened

• CVS Pharmacy, 4595 Highway 92, Acworth, GA 30102

• CVS Pharmacy, 10710 State Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022

• CVS Pharmacy, 795 Oglethorpe Avenue, Athens, GA 30606

• CVS Pharmacy, 3595 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606

• CVS Pharmacy, 1455 Moreland Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30316

• CVS Pharmacy, 3435 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

• CVS Pharmacy, 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

• CVS Pharmacy, 1610 Mount Vernon Road Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30338

• CVS Pharmacy, 439 North Highland Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30312

• CVS Pharmacy, 2237 Cascade Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311-2832

• CVS Pharmacy, 3221 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

• CVS Pharmacy, 1520 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909

• CVS Pharmacy, 2559 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta GA 30906

• CVS Pharmacy, 3231 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA 30909

• CVS Pharmacy, 2703 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30909

• CVS Pharmacy, 800 East West Connector SW, Austell, GA 30106

• CVS Pharmacy, 19 East Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513

• CVS Pharmacy, 5421 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick, GA 31523

• CVS Pharmacy, 1950 Buford Highway, Buford, GA 30518

• CVS Pharmacy, 3785 Sixes Road, Canton, GA 30014

• CVS Pharmacy, 6120 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton, GA 30115

• CVS Pharmacy, 1622 S. Lumpkin Road, Columbus, GA 31903

• CVS Pharmacy, 4561 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904

• CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30019

• CVS Pharmacy, 3127 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31906

• CVS Pharmacy, 4432 Miller Road, Columbus, GA 31909

• CVS Pharmacy, 4895 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040

• CVS Pharmacy, 2791 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, GA 30721

• CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road, Dacula, GA 30019

• CVS Pharmacy, 2738 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30003

• CVS Pharmacy, 2586 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033

• CVS Pharmacy, 3820 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30032

• CVS Pharmacy, 6031 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30134

• CVS Pharmacy, 1025 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021

• CVS Pharmacy, 1044 Furys Ferry Road, Evans, GA 30809

• CVS Pharmacy, 5101 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809

• CVS Pharmacy, 480 Glynn Street, Fayetteville, GA 30214

• CVS Pharmacy, 869 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown, GA 30813

• CVS Pharmacy, 348 West Pine Street, Jesup, GA 31545

• CVS Pharmacy, 8139 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro, GA 30236

• CVS Pharmacy, 1402 Boone Street, Kingsland, GA 31548

• CVS Pharmacy, 1802 Roanoke Road, LaGrange, GA 30420

• CVS Pharmacy, 1187 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045

• CVS Pharmacy, 2650 Cruse Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

• CVS Pharmacy, 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway NW, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

• CVS Pharmacy, 2935 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

• CVS Pharmacy, 1193 Highway 19 South, Leesburg, GA 31763

• CVS Pharmacy, 5575 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn, GA 30047

• CVS Pharmacy, 100 East Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066

• CVS Pharmacy, 4080 Bloomfield Road, Macon, GA 31206

• CVS Pharmacy, 1615 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA 31210

• CVS Pharmacy, 1544 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210

• CVS Pharmacy, 3527 River Watch Parkway, Martinez, GA 30907

• CVS Pharmacy, 2720 Highway 42, North McDonough, GA 30253

• CVS Pharmacy, 2098 Highway 20 West, McDonough, GA 30253

• CVS Pharmacy, 5095 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092

• CVS Pharmacy, 2324 US Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

• CVS Pharmacy, 1201 Turner McCall Boulevard, Rome, GA 30161

• CVS Pharmacy, 1915 Maple Avenue SE, Rome, GA 30161

• CVS Pharmacy, 11710 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076

• CVS Pharmacy, 1380 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA 30075

• CVS Pharmacy, 712 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah, GA 31405

• CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31406

• CVS Pharmacy, 5690 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405

• CVS Pharmacy, 4345 South Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

• CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

• CVS Pharmacy, 3010 Centerville Highway 124, Snellville, GA 30039

• CVS Pharmacy, 441 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

• CVS Pharmacy, 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024

• CVS Pharmacy, 104 West Franklin Street, Sylvester, GA 31791

• CVS Pharmacy, 14857 US Highway 19 South, Thomasville, GA 31792

• CVS Pharmacy, 320 E 20th Street, Tifton, GA 31794

• CVS Pharmacy, 2205 North Ashley Street, Valdosta, GA 31602

• CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088

• CVS Pharmacy, 1800 Brunswick Highway, Waycross, GA 31501