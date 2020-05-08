New Birth Missionary Baptist Church providing mobile COVID-19 testing

Mobile COVID-19 Tests at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, May 10th

Free Testing for Individuals Without Insurance, Receive Medicaid or Medicare

[Stonecrest, GA] As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives and disproportionately impact minority communities nationally, RoweDocs and MAJL Laboratories will host a free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church campus on Sunday, May 10. Testing begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. Individuals who do not have insurance or receive Medicaid and Medicare coverage are encouraged to participate.

“It is evident based on initial outcome data minority individuals are not being tested early enough to prevent premature death related to COVID-19. Due to the lengthy history of discrimination in the healthcare industry, minorities are reasonably wary of unconscious bias and outright racism that may impact the quality care they receive,” said Dr. Tisa Rowe. “It is imperative we offer care through trusted community-based organizations to minimize the mortality gap and eliminate healthcare disparities surrounding COVID. By offering free telemedicine services and drive through testing we are ensuring everyone truly has access to testing and ongoing medical care.”

New Birth, which recently partnered with the Allen Entrepreneurial Institute to open a retreat center for medical professionals, will serve as the location for all onsite testing. “In Georgia, African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-10 pandemic, with reports suggesting that 80% of those hospitalized are minorities. As our death toll continues to increase daily, it is imperative that we do all we can to combat this disease,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant. “Despite the sobering numbers of the growing COVID-19 cases and deaths around the globe, I want to encourage our community, especially those who may not have healthcare coverage, to take full advantage of this opportunity to get tested.”

No registration is required. All interested individuals should enter through the Evans Mill Road or Lithonia Industrial Boulevard entrances.

Medical partners will administer COVID-19 tests during the Mother’s Day event with a hope to encourage families to repurpose the day with a focus on health and wellness. “The coronavirus has not stopped the church from being the church. Instead of taking your mother to a customary meal, we want you to bring your bother and the entire family to be tested,” Bryant said.

The drive-thru testing site will consist of multiple medical stations, staffed by medical professionals and volunteers. At each station, clinical professionals will administer the COVID-19 tests and individuals with positive test results will be consulted by RoweDocs for additional medical treatment.

On-site Testing Details:

What: COVID-19 tests administered in south DeKalb County.

Date: May 10, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church campus, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30064

Additional Notes: Individuals seeking the COVID-19 tests should utilize the Evans Mill Road or Lithonia Industrial Boulevard entrances of the campus.

Media Opportunities:

· To schedule onsite coverage of the COVID-19 testing, contact Erik Burton at eburton@pro