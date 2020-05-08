GirlTrek Launches #DaughtersOf, a tribute to the traditions of Black Mothers on Mother’s Day Weekend

GirlTrek Launches #DaughtersOf, a Tribute to the Wisdom, Healing Practices, Self-Care Traditions of Black Mothers on Mother’s Day Weekend

The month-long special initiative kicks off Friday, May 8 with Daughters, Mothers and the Secrets That We Keep: A Radically Honest Conversation with Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni via FB LIVE.

(Washington, D.C. – May 6, 2020) Three years ago, with the world watching, GirlTrek’s cofounders Vanessa Garrison and T. Morgan Dixon introduced themselves on the TedTalk stage by honoring their mothers, grandmothers, great grandmothers and great-great grandmothers. It went like this…

“I am Vanessa, daughter of Annette, daughter of Olympia, daughter of Malvina, daughter of Katie, born 1878 Parish county, Louisiana.

And my name is Morgan, daughter of Carol, daughter of Letha, daughter of Willie, daughter of Sarah, born in 1849 in Barnsdown, Kentucky.”

In that moment of calling the names of their mothers and uplifting their heritage, a vision was born. The vision of collective storytelling of the lineage and legacy of Black women. Stories of who we are and where we come from, as told by the daughters of fearless Black women.

Today, that vision comes to life as GirlTrek officially launches the special #DaughtersOf campaign. #DaughtersOf is a multifaceted-initiative to examine the immediate and critical importance of self-care and healing for Black women through the lens of their matrilineal traditions. ​It is a call for a mass rejuvenation through the sharing of our stories on hope, healing and happiness.

Since the earliest woman to walk the face of the earth, Black women have been sowing seeds of survival, wellness and self-care into their daughters and girl children. During the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, these tactics and skills were passed down, carried on, and gave us not only a will to live, but the means by which to do so.

“Our mothers’ names are as epic as those in the Bible. They are spirit-filled, an ancient ohm. Today, we should say their names and remember their secrets. It is a calling upon especially in the midst of such crisis to own our lives, our stories and our legacy,” said GirlTrek cofounder T. Morgan Dixon. “We are the historians because we are the daughters of freedom fighters, poets, builders of nations, lovers, confidants, fire-starters and healers. We are the daughters of time and creation itself.”

To help bring this campaign to life and kick off Mother’s Day weekend, GirlTrek will be hosting a LIVE sacred, special conversation with legendary women, writers and visionaries Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni at 7 p.m. EST, Friday, May 8th via FB LIVE.

Daughters, Mothers and the Secrets That We Keep: A Radically Honest Conversation with Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni will unpack the trials of the Black women who came before us, honor their triumphs and acknowledge the secret tools we must recall in pursuit of our ultimate liberation and healing.

“We could not have imagined a more purposeful way to birth this special campaign nor two iconic women more passionate about the collective wellness of Black women,” said GirlTrek cofounder Vanessa Garrison.

With more than 625,000 active members and counting, GirlTrek as profiled on CNN, is the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the country. GirlTrek encourages Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. GirlTrek is on a mission to inspire one million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the end of 2020 and it all starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.

“My name is Morgan, and I am the daughter of Carol, who was the daughter of Letha, daughter of Willie, daughter of Sarah. And this is a call to action. Say your foremothers names. Tell their stories. #DaughtersOf will become the largest catalogue of healing lessons for Black women that exists ever. We have never been alone. We have always been prepared for such a time as this.”

Daughters Of will include a gorgeous feature film and videos where Black women call their mothers’ names and share everything from self-care secrets to recipes and stories of healing and thriving. View the trailer here.

