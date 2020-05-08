DTLR and PUMA Donate Sneakers to nurses across the country in celebration of National Nurses Week

The companies have partnered with the National Black Nurses Association to launch the Walk in My Shoes giveaway, where 60 pairs of shoes will be donated to 30 nurses

DTLR, one of the country’s most successful lifestyle retailers with more than 240 stores in 19 states, is showing its appreciation for nurses during these trying times with the Walk in My Shoes giveaway. As part of the giveaway, DTLR has partnered with PUMA to donate 60 pairs of shoes to 30 nurses across the country serving on the frontline during the most challenging time of their careers, COVID-19. You do not have to be a member of the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) to be nominated or to win.

During National Nurses Week from May 6-12, the Walk in My Shoes giveaway will be accepting nominations of deserving and resilient nurses. To nominate a nurse for the Walk in My Shoes giveaway, visit https://www.nbna.org/walkinmyshoes. The deadline to submit a nomination is May 12, 2020. DTLR is also encouraging everyone to celebrate hardworking nurses by posting a photo or video with a caption honoring a nurse, using the hashtag #WalkInMyShoes.

“PUMA is committed to helping our healthcare heroes across the U.S. by rallying together with organizations like DTLR and NBNA to provide sneakers to those on the front lines fighting COVID-19,” said Allison Giorgio, Vice President of Marketing at PUMA North America. “We hope these shoes will provide nurses with the comfort they need while continuing their amazing care for patients during this challenging time.”

In addition to donating 60 pairs of shoes to resilient nurses, PUMA and DTLR will also donate 300 pairs of shoes that will be sent to nurses around the country after May 12 to help more nurses stay safe as they travel to and from work. The National Black Nurses Association represents 308,000 African American nurses across the country. NBNA strives to serve as a voice for African American nurses and diverse populations to ensure equal access to professional development, promote educational opportunities and improve health.

“Our mission is to improve the health and lives of nurses across the country, so we are thrilled to be able to help provide them with the opportunity to receive sneakers from PUMA and DTLR,” said Dr. Martha A. Dawson, President of the NBNA. “As nurses are on their feet every day risking their lives to improve the lives of others, comfortable footwear during long shifts can make a world of difference.”