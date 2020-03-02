Keep it 100 luncheon to celebrate Future Foundation, United Way and Shirley Franklin

Nineteen years ago, the Future Foundation embarked on a mission: Ensuring that students

participating in the program graduate from high school and attend post-secondary

institutions. With a 100 percent success rate for the past 13 years and counting —the Future

Foundation is poised to celebrate the achievements of its students, the commitment of

Atlanta’s philanthropic community, and a new Student Engagement Initiative at our fifth

annual Keep it 100% Luncheon on March 20, 2020.

“This is a very special year,” says Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim, CEO of the Future Foundation.

“As we reached the turn of the decade, we realized how much the world has changed since

Future Foundation was founded 19 years ago. We decided to modernize in order to serve

our students even better. We’re innovating for a sustainable future, expanding

programming to incorporate workforce development, and creating a renewed approach to

transforming our organization, schools, and community. All of the changes reflect our new

theme: Together we win!”

“The Keep it 100% Luncheon gives us an opportunity to share a few of our teenagers’

amazing success stories and demonstrate the positive impact philanthropy has on our

community,” adds Shareef Abdur-Rahim, retired NBA player all-star player, president of

the NBA G League, and founder of the Future Foundation. “By chronicling the

transformation of underserved youth we touch, we have seen that when we invest in them

our future workforce is strengthened.”

The recently implemented Student Engagement Initiative is the Future Foundation’s

newest endeavor, and focuses on creating onsite experiences for our students at our

corporate sponsor organizations. By taking this crucial step in turning the workforce experiences

discussed in the Foundations programs into realities, rather than just concepts, we are empowering

students with the social and emotional strength necessary for success in their future careers.

On behalf of our luncheon sponsors, including The UPS Foundation, Georgia Power, and Delta Air Lines,

as well as the Luncheon Host Committee of business and civic leaders led by Eduardo Martinez, President

of The UPS Foundation and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of UPS, the Future Foundation invites the

metro Atlanta community to join us for this signature fundraiser. “The invitation is open to help us level

the playing field for our youth,” Martinez explains. “By supporting this organization, we’re helping the

Future Foundation keep it 100% and empower students to create careers and pathways for a strong future.”

Businesses and individuals providing Future Foundation’s 100% Circle major gift society with a donation

of $1,000 or more are helping the organization reach its $300,000 fundraising goal.