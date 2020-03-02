Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone hosting upcoming community events

ATLANTA — Join Council member Andrea Boone and Georgia State Senator Nikema Williams for a free movie screening of “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center , 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. The film tells the story of voters across Georgia and their experiences during the 2018 midterm election. The screening will be followed by an interactive voting unit demonstration for residents to learn more about the state’s new voting machines. Please RSVP for the event at — Join Council member Andrea Boone and Georgia State SenatorNikema Williams for a free movie screening of “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation, 3201 Martin LutherJr. Drive SW. The film tells the story of voters across Georgia and their experiences during the 2018 midterm election. The screening will be followed by an interactive voting unit demonstration for residents to learn more about the state’s new voting machines. Please RSVP for the event at https://tinyurl.com/NAscreening

Boone will also host a Senior Health and Fitness Program Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center , 3404 Delmar Lane NW. The event will feature bingo, health and wellness vendors, seated soul dancing, line dancing, chair exercises, jewelry making, an acapella chorus, and the Senior Sounds Choir. For more information about the program, call 404-505-3142.

“These events are a phenomenal way for us to come together, talk with our neighbors, and boost the overall community,” Boone said. “It feels great to come together to talk about the needs of the district and to connect residents with new learning opportunities and resources.”

