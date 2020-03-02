Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow devastated by photo leaks

Vanessa Bryant is reportedly asking for punitive measures to be taken against Los Angeles County sheriffs deputy trainees for sharing gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that took the lives of her husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna, and seven others.

An LA County deputy trainee chose to exploit Bryant’s recent and still very raw tragedy to impress a girl when he showed her up-close and not meant for public consumption photos of the crash site after meeting her in a bar. An alert bartender took note of the deputy trainee’s actions and immediately reported the violation to the sheriff’s department.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer termed the acts “inexcusable and deplorable” and “an unspeakable violation of human decency.”

“Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families,” the statement from lawyer Gary C. Robb reads.

“Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the family’s privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said.

As a result, Vanessa Bryant is asking for “the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”

The Los Angeles Times, however, reported that Sheriff Villanueva assured the deputy trainees they would not be punished for their supreme imprudence if they brought the photos into the station and deleted them. In fact, the sheriff didn’t order an internal investigation until the newspaper inquired about the matter, the Times reports.