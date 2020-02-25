Census video contest open to Fulton County students

Deadline Friday, March 20: Area high schools can contribute ads to effort ensuring all residents are counted

ATLANTA – High school students have a new opportunity to help make sure everyone gets counted in the 2020 Census. Fulton County students at public and private high schools can create a 30-second long Public Service Announcement to be used in promoting the 2020 Census. The entry deadline is Friday, March 20, 2020. Winners to be announced shortly thereafter.

The winning English and Spanish language videos will become official campaign ads and will be played on Fulton County Government TV, commercial radio and used digitally. Each entrant must work as a team or class, and be enrolled as a student at a public high school in Fulton County, GA. You can also learn more about the 2020 Census at www.2020census.gov.

For official contest rules and submission form, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-initiatives/census-2020/census-psa-video-contest. This event, and all elements of the Fulton County Government 2020 Census effort can be shared on social media via the hashtag #FultonCounts.