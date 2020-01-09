Fair Count seeks to help Georgians secure census jobs in 2020

Fair Count’s ‘Faith Day of Action for Census Jobs’ seeks to increase the pool of applicants for

2020 Census enumerator positions statewide

Fair Count announced a partnership with the United States Census Bureau and with churches across the state to host two ‘Faith Days of Action for Census Jobs’ on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12 to promote awareness of the census and to encourage and assist Georgians applying for census jobs in their communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Census Bureau to make sure that these congregations and the surrounding communities are prepared to respond to the census on April first. It is imperative that Georgians understand the decade of consequences that will follow if their communities are undercounted,” said Shun Tucker-Allen, Fair Count’s Faith Coordinator. “We are coordinating this effort to not only encourage members of congregations to apply for these good-paying jobs, but to also have honest and accurate conversations about the census.”

The 2020 Census will steer nearly $1.5 trillion of federal funds to communities around the nation annually. Additionally, the final tally will dictate reapportionment and guide redistricting in Georgia and around the nation. For the first time, the census will be conducted primarily online. Applications to work at the Census Bureau need to be completed online as well.

Fair Count has partnered with dozens of faith institutions to create publicly accessible Internet installations in areas of the state that have large numbers of people without regular and/or affordable access to the Internet. Several of these institutions are among those that will open their doors on Saturday and Sunday to encourage their congregations and members of their communities to become civically engaged and to apply for jobs with the Census Bureau.

Fair Count’s staff, along with representatives from the United States Census Bureau will be onsite to help those applying for jobs. With an average national pay of $17.90 per hour and flexible hours, jobs with the Census Bureau can be lucrative and convenient. The positions are open to all workers— including returning citizens and federal retirees who can do census work without it affecting their annuity.

Interested applicants can apply for jobs at the following locations:

Saturday, January 11th, 2020

Bainbridge: Nelson Chapel A.M.E. – 640 Hall St., 39819 From 12 PM to 3 PM

Nelson Chapel A.M.E. – 640 Hall St., 39819 Buena Vista: Brown Chapel – 2835 Pineville Rd., 31803 From 11 AM to 3 PM

Brown Chapel – 2835 Pineville Rd., 31803 Cartersville: Saint Luke A.M.E. – 130 Jones St., 31020 From 12 PM to 2 PM

Saint Luke A.M.E. – 130 Jones St., 31020 Claxton: Thomas Grove A.M.E. – 112 North Grady St., 30417 From 12 PM to 3 PM

Thomas Grove A.M.E. – 112 North Grady St., 30417 Hazlehurst: Saint James A.M.E. – 35 MLK Blvd., 31539 From 12 PM to 3 PM

Saint James A.M.E. – 35 MLK Blvd., 31539 Quitman: Friendship A.M.E. – 5479 Dry Lake Rd., 31643 From 12 PM to 3 PM

Friendship A.M.E. – 5479 Dry Lake Rd., 31643 Rome: Saint Paul A.M.E. – 106 E 6th Ave., 30161 From 10 AM to 1 PM

Saint Paul A.M.E. – 106 E 6th Ave., 30161 Sylvania: Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church – 227 Railroad St., 30467 From 11 AM to 1 PM

Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church – 227 Railroad St., 30467 Waycross: Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. – 1085 Ossie Davis Pkwy., 31501 From 11 AM to 3 PM

Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. – 1085 Ossie Davis Pkwy., 31501

Sunday, January 12th, 2020

Cairo: Little Bethel A.M.E. – 242 Robert Willis Rd., 39827 From 1 PM to 3 PM

Little Bethel A.M.E. – 242 Robert Willis Rd., 39827 Conyers: Grace Missionary Baptist – 300 West Hightower Trl., 30467 From 10:30 AM to 1 PM

Grace Missionary Baptist – 300 West Hightower Trl., 30467 Donalsonville: Newberry A.M.E. – 5202 Newberry Church Rd., 39845 From 1 PM to 3 PM

Newberry A.M.E. – 5202 Newberry Church Rd., 39845 Fairburn: Temple of Prayer – 161 Senoia Rd., 30213 From 12 PM to 4 PM

Temple of Prayer – 161 Senoia Rd., 30213 Hawkinsville: Saint Thomas A.M.E. – 205 N Dooley St., 31036 From 11 AM to 4 PM

Saint Thomas A.M.E. – 205 N Dooley St., 31036 Jonesboro: Divine Faith International Ministries – 9800 Tara Blvd., 30236 From 10 AM to 1 PM

Divine Faith International Ministries – 9800 Tara Blvd., 30236 Lumpkin: Saint Mark A.M.E. – 567 Cotton St., 31815 From 12 PM to 2 PM

Saint Mark A.M.E. – 567 Cotton St., 31815 McCrae: Turner Chapel A.M.E. – 67 E. 11th St., 31055 From 12 PM to 2 PM

Turner Chapel A.M.E. – 67 E. 11th St., 31055 Mcdonough: Divine Faith International Ministries – 227 Technology Pkwy., 30253 From 10 AM to 1 PM

Divine Faith International Ministries – 227 Technology Pkwy., 30253 Newton: Saint Matthews Missionary Baptist Church – 3290 El Model Hwy 39870 From 11 AM to 4 PM

Saint Matthews Missionary Baptist Church – 3290 El Model Hwy 39870 Quitman: Bethel A.M.E. – 1203 South Court St., 31643 From 12 PM to 2 PM

Bethel A.M.E. – 1203 South Court St., 31643 Richland: Bethel A.M.E. – 57 Hospital Rd., 31825 From 12 PM to 3 PM

Bethel A.M.E. – 57 Hospital Rd., 31825 Rome: Saint Paul A.M.E. – 106 E 6th Ave., 30161 From 10 AM to 2 PM

Saint Paul A.M.E. – 106 E 6th Ave., 30161 Sparta: Mount Zion Baptist – 3668 Mt. Stephens Rd., 31087 From 11 AM to 1 PM

Mount Zion Baptist – 3668 Mt. Stephens Rd., 31087 Thomasville: Saint Mark A.M.E. – 700 Lester St..,31792 From 1 PM to 4 PM

Saint Mark A.M.E. – 700 Lester St..,31792 Warner Robins: Iglesia Remanso de Paz – 1715 Elberta Rd., 31093 From 11 AM to 4 PM

Iglesia Remanso de Paz – 1715 Elberta Rd., 31093 Waycross: Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. – 1085 Ossie Davis Pkwy., 31501 From 12 PM to 2 PM

Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. – 1085 Ossie Davis Pkwy., 31501

Applicants should come prepared with their home address, email address, phone number, place of birth, social security number, and men should bring their selective service number.

Those interested in working with the Census Bureau to collect an accurate count of all people in 2020 can visit https://2020census.gov/jobs to apply.

About Fair Count

Founded by Stacey Abrams in 2019, Fair Count, Inc. is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to partnering with HTC communities to achieve a fair and accurate count of all people in Georgia and the nation in the 2020 Census and to strengthening the pathways to greater civic participation. For more information about Fair Count, visit Faircount.org.