Black entrepreneur launches first-ever natural hair care vending machine (video)

Meet Cindy Tawiah, an entrepreneur from Maryland who has revolutionized the beauty industry by launching the first ever automated vending machine that sells natural hair care products. Her company, Diva By Cindy, is an all-natural and alcohol-free hair care brand with extreme detangling abilities.

As a teenager, Cindy was inspired to make nail polish and lipstick by a chemistry teacher in Ghana, West Africa. Her parents, however, pressured her to pursue a career in the medical field. So she worked as a Registered Nurse for 13 years. But she eventually came back around to pursuing her entrepreneurial dreams.

In 2004, Cindy opened her first salon and later developed her hair care brand in 2007. Over the years, her success won her interviews and features on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Baltimore’s WMAR-TV and Fox 45, and in Essence Magazine.

Her products are widely available at Giant, Giant Eagle, Tops, Walmart.com, her own web site DivaByCindy.com, and in automated vending machines throughout various locations in the Baltimore area – including Arundel Mills Mall and BWI airport. She will also soon be launching in Sally Beauty stores in 2020.

Empowering other women

Cindy is all about helping others. She already offers franchise opportunities that help women entrepreneurs to also become successful, and plans to expand this option to motivated women all over the country and overseas.

In addition, the Diva Project, the philanthropic arm of her company, aims to heal, restore, and transform women affected by domestic violence by giving them a day of beauty and healing. A percentage of the product’s proceeds go toward supporting homeless women and victims of domestic violence.

There are six guiding principles that guide both Diva by Cindy and The Diva Project. They are: prayer, passion, perseverance, persistence, presence and positivity. This is all chronicled in her book entitled Metamorphosis: Finding Your Purpose, Finding Your Passion, Finding U. The six principles not only guide her products and inspire her philanthropy but also her life. This “feel good, do good” hair care brand is taking off and changing the world “one diva at a time!”

For more details about Cindy and/or her company, visit www.divabycindy.com or contact 800-929-4057 or cindy@divabycindy.com