Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Partners Break Ground on Herndon Square Phase 1

$166 Million Mixed-use Development to Provide 97 Units for Senior Residents

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined officials and community partners to break ground on the initial phase of Herndon Square Phase 1—a 97-unit, 100% affordable senior housing-building. Construction of the mid-rise building will be completed by Spring 2021 with an anticipated budget of $24 million.

“This is an historic day for Atlanta, the Westside and the English Avenue community,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to Atlanta Housing and all of our partners for investing in our communities and understanding the importance of alleviating the burden associated with a lack of affordable housing. This Administration will utilize every available tool and resource to continue to create quality, affordable housing for all who call Atlanta home.”

The overall, five-phase development will include approximately 681 rental units and 32 for-sale townhomes, with 45 percent of the units affordable for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. Phase 1 will include 97 affordable units for seniors 62 and over. Phases 2 through 4 will include varying percentages of market rate and affordable units, in addition to a sustainable greenspace and approximately 36,500 square feet of retail and a health and wellness space. Phase 5 includes 32 for-sale townhome units, with the first units becoming available in Spring 2021.

Previously, Mayor Bottoms unveiled her Housing Affordability Action plan, which will serve as a road map for her One Atlanta mission to raise $1 billion to produce and preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing in the Atlanta.

Completion of the entire Herndon Square development is expected in 2026.