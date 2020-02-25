Police ask public help to catch shooter at Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang Restaurant

East Point Police Investigators and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are asking the public for information on an Aggravated Assault Investigation. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for: On Feb. 14 at approximately 8 p.m., East Point Police responded to 3650 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 950 (Old Lady Gang) in reference to a person shot call.

Upon arrival, Officers were able to determine that an unknown male suspect entered the restaurant and shot another male, who is believed to be the suspect’s target, as well as two other innocent bystanders. Below are pictures of the unidentified “shooter” in this case.

Information is also being sought as to the identity and personal information of the owner of the car pictured here:

Any information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS(8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637). Det. L. Watts is the lead Investigator in this case. Det. Watt’s phone number is 404-270-7069. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.