Ashley Stewart® kicks off brand ambassador search with Atlanta community

Leading Women’s Lifestyle Brand Empowers the Atlanta Community with Fourth Annual Finding Ashley Stewart Tour

Ashley Stewart®, the leading lifestyle, fashion and social commerce brand, kicked off its fourth annual 2020 Finding Ashley Stewart tour in Atlanta, GA, with over 200 lucky women from the local community competing for a semifinalist spot in the brand’s nationwide ambassador search. The three semifinalists chosen in Atlanta, Ga are Sabrina Kelly, Sable Bowler and Dezuray Clement.

Marking the first of six stops that will continue in regional cities across the nation, the tour returned to Atlanta – which is also home to the 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart winner and current brand ambassador, Addlia Edwards – and brought the local community together for a day full of body-positive celebrations.

Hundreds of members of the Atlanta community joined together at the empowering event in their local Ashley Stewart store, and cheered on their friends, family and curvy community of women who strutted their stuff down the catwalk to compete for a 2020 semifinalist spot. Among the crowd was Edwards, who joined in on the celebrations and spoke to her hometown about her journey to the crown and beyond, and how one lucky Atlanta woman could be next to win $10K, featured in campaigns, win a yearlong wardrobe and a chance to inspire women with her new platform as the ambassador for Ashley Stewart for one year. Since the beginning of Edwards’ reign in September 2019, she has worked hand-in-hand with Ashley Stewart to give back to others, the community at large, and share her inspiring story of resilience and confidence, empowering those around her.

“As a lifelong Atlanta girl, I couldn’t be more excited to kick off this year’s Finding Ashley Stewart tour in my hometown,” stated Addlia Edwards, Ashley Stewart 2019 winner. “Serving as the face of the Ashley Stewart brand and having the opportunity to help women has been meaningful beyond belief. I couldn’t be more thrilled to share my experience and pass on the crown to the next winner at this year’s FAS finale in fall 2020 – who knows, it could possibly be a fellow curvy girl from Atlanta.”

Following a fabulous runway show, exciting giveaways and other festivities on Ashley Stewart’s pink carpet, Sabrina Kelly, Sable Bowler and Dezuray Clement were named the 2020 Atlanta semifinalists, all three of whom will move forward in the 2020 competition and for the chance to become the next Ashley Stewart brand ambassador.

As part of the company’s ongoing mission to further women’s empowerment, inclusivity and body positivity, the extensive six-month search will include additional regional tour stops in Dallas, TX on March 21st, Detroit, MI on April 25th, Bowie, MD on May 16th, Philadelphia, PA on June 20th and Brooklyn, NY on July 11th. Every month, Ashley Stewart will select 3 semifinalists from the physical tour stops as well as 2 online entries, so even if you’re unable to make it out in person, be sure to enter online at ashleystewart.com/FindingAshleyStewart for a chance to win.

The nationwide Finding Ashley Stewart Tour searches for the brand’s 2020 ambassador – a woman who effortlessly embodies what Ashley Stewart stands for: kindness, resilience, confidence, leadership and, of course, fashion – and culminates in the highly-anticipated and sold-out Finding Ashley Stewart Finale, featuring special celebrity guests, live music and so much more. Multimedia comedienne (Emmy & Gracie Award winner), cohost of “The Real” TV and “Café Mocha” radio show, and longtime Ashley Stewart friend, Loni Love, will host the renowned Finding Ashley Stewart Finale for her third consecutive year, which is taking place at a new home, the iconic New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday, September 12th. Performers and celebrity judges will be announced over the course of the spring. Tickets for the Finale on September 12th will become available this spring in select New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York Ashley Stewart stores and online via Ticketmaster.co

For more information on Ashley Stewart, 2020 Finding Ashley Stewart regional tour stops, 2020 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale and Ashley College Tours & Scholarships, visit AshleyStewart.com and AshleyStewart.com/FindingAshleyStewart.html and follow along with the latest news at @ByAshleyStewart and @ByAshleyTV on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that has propelled itself to be on the vanguard of social commerce and purpose-driven business. Since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Stewart has always stood for uncompromising style, fashion, confidence & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 88 stores across the United States, a leading and global e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com, a powerful social media presence @byashleystewart and growing multimedia and events arm at AshleyTV. Every year, through the Finding Ashley Stewart Tour, Ashley Stewart traverses the country looking to recognize women who embody the ideals of the Ashley Stewart women: kindness, resilience, confidence, and community leadership. Through #ASGives, Ashley Stewart engages in programs such as the #AshleyCollegeTour to make long-term investments into the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years.

The crowned Ashley Stewart 2019 winner, Addlia Edwards, is a loving mother to a wonderful teenaged son, talented MAC makeup artist, and passionate hairstylist at Two Groovy Salon with a can-do attitude that shines as brightly as her lipstick. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia along with her two sisters, Edwards was a bright, bubbly child despite her difficult upbringing. Throughout her life, Edwards has proved her strength and self-confidence time and time again as she overcame her fair share of adversities including homelessness, sexual assault, and chronic illness. Through it all her passion to provide the best life for her son, be a shining light to her community, and lift others up is what has and continues to drive her to speak her truth and fight each and every day. As Ashley Stewart 2019, Addlia has the opportunity to continue to be a role model and empower women on a larger platform than ever before. Through traveling around the country, participating in industry events, and speaking on behalf of Ashley Stewart, Addlia is fulfilling her longtime dream of helping inspire others to better themselves and their communities as she shares her story and shows women that they have the power to accomplish anything.