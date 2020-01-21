Aztec Warrior Studios makes grand entrance to ATL Entertainment scene

Aztec Warrior Studios Makes ItsHistoric Grand Entrance to GA EntertainmentDecatur, GA:1/17/20-All of Georgia’s Entertainment Elite came out to the grand opening of Aztec Warrior Studios and enjoyed a high-energy, high-level of networking and celebration of the newest Film & TV Production Studio in the Atlanta market. This studio is the second minority-owned studio in the state and is the first Latino owned studio in Georgia.

Over 300 guests enjoyed a creative selection from 4 phenomenal Alcohol SponsorsPadre Azul Tequila, St. Royale Vodka, Ou-Oui Caribbean Rum and The Finnish Long Drink Gin. Corporate Entertainment Guests included Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis, VP of Ecosystem Expansion of Metro Atlanta Grant Wainscott, Chairman of DeKalb County Entertainment Commission Andrew Greenberg, Director of Digital Entertainment and Emerging TechnologyAsante Bradford, Chairman of the Atlanta Film Society Cal Boulder, Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia Alejandro Coss, Director of DeKalb Entertainment Commission Shelbia Jackson and president of Skillshot Media Todd Harris.

Industry guests included director Chris Butcher, Producer Bill Hill, Actress Brely Evans, Actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, Actress Erica Page, Actress Asia Sparks, Actor Miko DeFoor and so many more. The event was designed to showcase the venue and let people imagine their next TV, movie, music or event project in this space. A stage and video wall were set up so that the guests could see the venue in action as they were entertained by 2 local Comedians, Angel Contreras and David Perdue. There was a local Aztec dance company, Danza Azteca Ehecatl, that blessed the venue with their drums, feathers, smoke and dance to the Gods. Our featured artist for the evening was Chris Blue, Season 12 Winner of The Voice. Chris gave an amazing mini-concert and blew the roof off the place as he showed everyone why he won the hit TV series and competition on NBC. Aztec Warrior Studios is tucked away on the quiet side of Decatur and it is a fully equipped TV station with radio and film capabilities. It has a wing dedicated to audio production that is perfect for music producers to record new tracks or create music videos. The venue has a broadcasting tower so that TV shows can broadcast from the facility live or pre-recorded. And of course, it has over 20,000 square feet of fully equipped production space for any television or movie executive to record their project. But the biggest attractions to this space is the gorgeous, mansion in front of the studio which is the perfect backdrop for your next event. Before you even walk in the mansion, you are met with an impressive circular driveway with a statue in a running water fountain. The mansion is jaw-dropping with grand chandeliers, white marble floors, elegant crown molding and massive winding staircase with a baby Grand Piano on the top landing.