Jermaine Dupri and PETA serve vegan Thanksgiving meals to needy families

PETA Joins Rapper, Other Celebrity Friends in Providing Healthy, Humane Holiday Feasts

Atlanta — Hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupri joined PETA, the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center (SWEEAC), and celebrity friends like Dynasty star Elaine Hendrix on Saturday as they served delicious vegan meals—including roasted vegan turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, and pumpkin pie—to families and folks in need in honor of Thanksgiving in his native Atlanta. Tofurky Roasts were also given away.

Photos are available here.

“I’ve been vegan for over a decade, and for me, there’s nothing better for feeling your best and knowing you’re helping the planet and animals,” says Dupri. “The holidays are about the spirit of giving, and PETA and I want to give people in Atlanta a Thanksgiving meal that’s healthy, humane, and delicious.”

PETA notes that vegan holiday meals—which are free of saturated animal fat and cholesterol—spare turkeys the agony of being crammed into filthy warehouses and electrocuted before their throats are slit, often while they’re still conscious. The meat industry is also a major producer of the greenhouse-gas emissions that cause climate change and feeds an enormous amount of grain to livestock—it takes 12 pounds of grain to produce a single pound of meat—instead of growing crops to feed to hungry humans directly.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” and which opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview—offers a free vegan starter kit and tips for celebrating a vegan Thanksgiving on its website.