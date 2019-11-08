Planned Parenthood warns T.I. about his parenting of 18-year-old daughter

“Some people just naturally have hymens that are more open. And many other activities besides sex can stretch your hymen — like riding a bike, doing sports, or putting something in your vagina (like a tampon or finger). Once your hymen is stretched open, it can’t grow back.”

Many on social media were not only appalled by T.I.’s comments, but for his overstepping of boundaries when it comes to his daughter’s medical information, which, now that she’s 18, requires a disclosure consent form.

While “virginity testing” is a custom across different cultures, CBS reports it was denounced in 2018 by the World Health Organization, U.N. Human Rights and U.N. Women. The WHO explained that the method of inspecting a female’s hymen has no clinical or scientific basis and is a disregard for women’s or girls’ well-being.