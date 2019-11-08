Trump visits Atlanta today to recruit blacks for 2020

Donald Trump’s reception for his politically charged and ill-timed visit to Atlanta on Friday to launch his new African American voters coalition is drawing concern from community activists and corporate leaders.

Trump is hoping to boost his numbers by unveiling a new initiative called “Black Voices for Trump.” He will discuss the plan at his rally in downtown Atlanta.

His campaign picked Atlanta because of its role as an epicenter of black life and the region’s fast-growing population, according to a senior White House official.

“94 percent of Black Georgians voted Democratic, and I see that number only continuing to increase. As for that 6 percent, they’re a bit confused, don’t understand what Donald Trump and his Republican Party are doing to do to affect the black community,” said Georgia Democratic Party Chair State Sen. Nikema Williams.

Although Black conservatives only make up 8 percent of the African American voting pool, several Atlanta-based leaders including Alveda King, a niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and Bruce Levell, a Dunwoody jeweler who was a leader in Trump’s black outreach group in 2016, have been very vocal of their support for the Republican incumbent.

Trump is expected to arrive in Atlanta at noon and is scheduled to speak at the Georgia World Congress Center at 2 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to speak.

Trump’s visit Friday will be his second stop in Georgia this year.