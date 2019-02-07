6,000 APS Sixth and Seventh Grade Students to Receive Laptops and Hotspots

Atlanta Public Schools is closing the “homework gap” for about 6,000 middle school students through its new APS Digital Bridge Program, which will kick off Friday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m., at Brown Middle School with an energetic program featuring APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen and T-Mobile executives.

The program is powered by a $1.5 Million EmpowerED™ Program grant, resources from other programs, and District operating funds (APS will invest an additional $3 Million in school year 2018/2019 and $1.5 Million in school year 2019/2020 thanks to the voter’s approval of ESPLOST) – all of which will help fund laptops and hotspots for approximately 6,000 6th and 7th grade students. The goal of this program is to bridge the digital divide and ensure that students have a seamless experience with digital resources and 21st century learning from school to home.

