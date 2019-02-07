Wellview Health Partners with Virtual Health Leader First Stop Health to Launch Wellview TeleMedicine

Wellview Health, a leading health engagement company, has partnered with First Stop Health, LLC to add 24/7 telemedicine to its growing suite of health services. Wellview TeleMedicine, powered by First Stop Health, launched January 1, 2019 with the Georgia Bankers Association Insurance Trust, one of Wellview’s most prominent clients, impacting more than 20,000 eligible members across the US.

“Our commitment is to make healthcare simplified for consumers, and to reduce healthcare costs for employers. Working with First Stop Health accomplishes both,” says James Story, Wellview Health CEO and co-founder. “After looking at many vendor solutions, we selected First Stop Health to power our telemedicine services because both of our companies share the same goal of delivering industry-leading consumer experience and engagement in our services. We look forward to growing our businesses together.”

Wellview TeleMedicine provides 24/7 access to physicians for diagnosis and treatment over the phone, with no appointment required, and is part of Wellview’s covered benefits with no cost to eligible employees. The telemedicine service will provide convenience for participants, reduce costly trips to emergency rooms and urgent care clinics, and positively impact claims and healthcare cost trends.

“First Stop Health delivers the highest telemedicine utilization rate in the industry, and we look forward to bringing our 24/7 service to Wellview Health and the clients they serve. Both of our companies boast industry-leading consumer engagement rates and a passion for providing convenient, high-quality healthcare services,” says Patrick Spain, CEO and Co-Founder of First Stop Health.

“Launching Wellview TeleMedicine is another step in our strategic growth plan and commitment to making healthcare a pleasure. We remain focused on our mission to simplify healthcare by inspiring people and impacting lives. Future projections for growth make this an exciting time for our team, clients, and partners who support us,” adds Story.

As experts in healthcare engagement, Wellview Health works alongside mid-sized and large employers to improve employee access to and utilization of health and well-being benefits. Wellview’s proprietary data analytics engine identifies the intersection between a consumer’s health risks and their interest in addressing the risk, and then navigates them to appropriate levels of clinical and/or behavioral care. This approach yields industry leading engagement in solutions that improve members’ health and reduce employers’ health plan costs.

