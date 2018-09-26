Coach with Lifetime of Service to Clark Atlanta University to be Posthumously Inducted into National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame

Leonidas S. Epps, Jr., who served at Clark College (Now Clark Atlanta University) starting in the 1940’s, will be inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame on Friday, September 28, 2018.

Coach Epps, who passed away in 1997, will posthumously receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous members of the Black College Alumni Hall of Fame include Dr. Martin Luther King, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Joseph Lowery, Justice Thurgood Marshall, Rev. Jessie Jackson, Ambassador Andrew Young and Eddie Robinson.

Coach Epps began his tenure at Clark College, now Clark Atlanta University in 1949. He coached football, basketball, tennis, golf and track, all in the same year. Sometimes he was the only coach Clark had. He also was a Professor of Education. He taught Health Education and Fundamentals of Coaching.

When Coach started at Clark, there was no gym, practice field, or stadium. Clark practiced and played wherever they could–Morris Brown, Washington Park or Washington High School. With few resources Coach Epps won 424 basketball games, 270 football games and 10 S.I.A.C. Championships. Clark’s gymnasium was not built until 1977 and the stadium in 1996. The gymnasium was named for Coach Epps and dedicated in his honor 1983.

Coach Epps was a member of the Clark College Hall of Fame, the SIAC Hall of Fame, the Clark Atlanta Athletic Boosters Hall of Fame and the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. He was also a member of Georgia Board of Athletic Trainers. He was a graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans and he earned his Masters Degree from the University of Indiana. Coach Epps retired from Clark College in 1983 after 34 years as coach and professor.

The Hall of Fame induction will take place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 230 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia. The reception will begin at 6:00pm and the Induction Ceremony at 7:00pm.

For ticket information you may contact the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Office at 404-524-1106 or the website at www.nbcahof.org.

