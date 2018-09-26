Senior Activity Through Fun and Fitness at The Home Depot BackYard

Playhrd TrainHrd and The Free Wishes Foundation have made it their mission to serve Metro Atlanta seniors who live in marginalized communities. Under that banner, the partnering organizations will host Atlanta Senior Day at The Home Depot BackYard on Oct. 2.

In its inaugural year, Atlanta Senior Day will feature interactive exhibitors offering free health screenings, cooking demos and games as well as a workout, food from specially curated menus, and music that will journey through the decades. The objective of the day is to highlight applicable approaches to fitness by teaching the senior community how to incorporate healthy choices into their big city lifestyles.

The teaming organizations have committed to providing exposure and access to fun fitness opportunities, and to teaching seasoned Atlantans how to implement healthy choices in their day-to-day activities.

JenCare, Iora Primary Healthcare, Humana, Georgia AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kenny T’s, Georgia Medicare Patrol, CTC Therapy, BASHESDC, Bomade Vodka, XXIV, Cricket Wireless, Overture Buckhead South and WellCare.

This event is taking place largely in part of our community partnerships including City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office, Cricket Wireless, Georgia AARP, Good Samaritan, C.H.O.I.C.E.S, Radio ONE, Kenny T’s, The Home Depot BackYard, WestSide Future Fund and others.

“We have a personal mission to collaborate with organizations that share a passion for the overall quality of life that our older community is living,” said said Jamar Robinson owner of PlayHrd TrainHrd. “It’s important to create fun programming with consideration of possible physical limitations and environmental factors that seniors face when deciding to get fit.”

Register for the event at www.atlantaseniorday.eventbrite.com

