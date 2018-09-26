Atlanta Streets Alive Returns to Peachtree Street on Sept. 30

The final Atlanta Streets Alive of 2018 is set for Sunday, Sept. 30 along the city’s most famous thoroughfare – Peachtree Street.

A 3.1-mile stretch from Mitchell Street in South Downtown to 17th Street in Midtown will be closed to motorized vehicles and open to people on foot, bike and skates.

Organized by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, the event will kick off with the Bicycle Parade at 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mitchell and Peachtree streets in South Downtown. Peachtree will be closed until 6 p.m. along the route.

For more information about the event, visit atlantastreetsalive.com.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: