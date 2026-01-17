Jaylen Brown Honored at Wheeler Alma Mater with Official Jersey Retirement

|NBA Star Jaylen Brown returned home this week to Wheeler High School, where his legendary high school career was officially honored with the retirement of his jersey. Surrounded by the student body, former coaches and teammates, family, and close friends, the moment marked a full-circle celebration of a journey that began on Wheeler’s court and went on to the NBA’s biggest stages.
|Brown led Wheeler High School to a 2015 Georgia state championship, cementing himself as one of the program’s most accomplished athletes. Just one year later, he was selected third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, launching a professional career defined by excellence on and off the court. Since entering the league, Brown has become a four-time NBA All-Star, NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, and one of the league’s most respected leaders, known for his two-way play, intellect, and impact beyond basketball.
|During the ceremony, Brown delivered an engaging speech centered on perseverance and overcoming adversity, encouraging students to remain disciplined, resilient, and confident in their purpose. He was formally inducted into the Wheeler High School Hall of Fame, receiving an induction ring and a framed version of his iconic jersey in recognition of his achievements and legacy.
|Following the conclusion of the current school year, Wheeler High School will officially retire the No. 0 jersey, ensuring that Jaylen Brown’s impact, leadership, and championship legacy remain permanently woven into the school’s history.