Eventnoire Announces 2026 Curator Summit for Event Creators in Atlanta

Eventnoire, a ticketing and event technology platform built for a ticketing and event technology platform built for culture-driven events, announces its 2026 Curator Summit taking place January 24, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Curator Summit is a full-day business conference and mastermind designed for curators, digital creators, event producers, and brand marketers focused on building proﬁtable, scalable brand marketers focused on building proﬁtable, scalable events.

Eventnoire is a ticketing, discovery, and business infrastructure platform built speciﬁcally for culturally driven events. The company provides tools for ticketing, marketing reach, data insights, and community access to help creators grow their audiences, increase revenue, and operate more efﬁciently. The Curator Summit was created to give creators direct access to real business knowledge, industry connections, and growth strategies they can apply immediately.

The Summit is designed to deliver practical tools and real-world insight. The day will feature expert panels, ﬁreside chats, and working sessions led by experienced leaders from the event, marketing, brand, and tech industries, offering attendees direct access to the minds behind some of today’s most impactful cultural platforms.

Topics will include sponsorship and revenue strategy, digital marketing and ticketing, inﬂuencer promotion, brand partnerships, and how to scale events using modern tools and technology. The goal is simple: help curators turn strong ideas into sustainable businesses.

Speaker Highlights & Featured Voices

The 2026 Curator Summit will feature conversations with inﬂuential leaders shaping culture, business, and modern event strategy. Featured speakers include Kenny Burns, globally recognized cultural connector and media personality; Michael Barclay II , Chief Events Ofﬁcer of Sundial Media & Technology Group; Tecarra Carmack , US Marketing – Brand Partnerships & Experiences, McDonald’s and Jason Carter , Co-Founder of the Venture Group & Founder of ONE Musicfest.

These voices, alongside a curated lineup of moderators, panelists, and industry judges, will guide conversations designed to provide clarity, inspiration, and actionable guidance for creators at every stage of growth.

As part of the Curator Summit programming, Eventnoire will host a live Pitch Competition designed to spotlight emerging and established visionary curators building scalable cultural experiences. Selected ﬁnalists will present their event concepts and business models before a panel of industry judges. One winning curator will receive up to $5,000 in funding, along with dedicated marketing support through the Eventnoire platform to increase visibility, ticket sales, and long-term growth.

The Curator Summit is part of Eventnoire’s growing ecosystem for event professionals, which includes the EnCrowd membership community and Eventnoire Academy. The Academy provides education, mentorship, business resources, and access to funding opportunities for both emerging and established creators.

“Eventnoire was built to give culture-ﬁrst creators the tools and access they need to compete at a high level,” said Jeff Osuji , Founder and CEO of Eventnoire. “The Curator Summit is about putting real knowledge, real capital, and real opportunity in the hands of the people building today’s culture.”