Atlanta Public Schools Partners with TGR Foundation, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to Transform Capitol View Elementary

Partnership with the Atlanta Board of Education enables historic facility to be reimagined as a state-of-the-art STEAM learning lab for students and community

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) today announced a landmark partnership with Tiger Woods’ nonprofit, TGR Foundation, and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to repurpose the former Capitol View Elementary School into the TGR Learning Lab Atlanta, a state-of-the-art learning facility designed to expand access to innovative STEAM education, career exploration, and out-of-school programming for APS students.

As part of this partnership, APS successfully negotiated a 25-year lease with options for renewal, which was approved by the Atlanta Board of Education in fall 2025. The agreement enables the long-term transformation of the historic school building—constructed in 1928 and vacant since 2017—into a vibrant educational and community asset.

The impact of the partnership is multifaceted. The TGR Learning Lab Atlanta will provide APS students from across the district with opportunities to participate in field trips and immersive, hands-on STEAM learning experiences in a cutting-edge facility. Students living near the site will benefit from out-of-school and community-based programming, while the surrounding neighborhood will see renewed investment in a long-vacant building. The project has received unanimous approval from two neighborhood associations and NPU-X, underscoring its strong community support. In addition, the development is expected to support job creation, career pathway exploration, and long-term neighborhood revitalization.

“This partnership reflects our broader strategy to responsibly repurpose underutilized district facilities in ways that directly benefit students and strengthen communities,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. “By activating historic buildings through mission-aligned partnerships, we are expanding learning beyond the classroom, creating new pathways for student success, and ensuring our facilities serve as engines of opportunity for Atlanta. The TGR Learning Lab Atlanta is a powerful example of how strategic collaboration can bring new life to our schools and new possibilities to our students.”

“We are thrilled to have the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and Atlanta Public Schools support TGR Foundation’s efforts to bring a Learning Lab to Atlanta,” said Kendyl Baugh Moss, SVP, Southeast Region of TGR Foundation. “We look forward to bringing STEAM educational enrichment, health and wellbeing opportunities, and comprehensive career and college readiness programming to students across the region.”

Atlanta Partners for Education (APFE), the official foundation for Atlanta Public Schools, played a key role in fostering the relationship between TGR Foundation and the district and will continue to support the partnership as it moves forward. The project represents a multi-million-dollar investment in APS students and communities.

“We look forward to working with TGR Foundation and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation as they breathe new life into the Capitol View Elementary School building and reimagine STEAM learning for APS students,” said Katie Post, Executive Director of Atlanta Partners for Education. “This partnership exemplifies what’s possible when philanthropy, public education, and community alignment come together to empower students to reach their full potential.”

APS and APFE staff were invited to attend the ribbon cutting of the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia at Cobbs Creek on September 8, 2025, providing district leaders the opportunity to experience firsthand the impact of TGR Learning Labs and to inform planning for the Atlanta site.

The renovation and transformation of the Capitol View Elementary School building into the TGR Learning Lab Atlanta is currently expected to open for occupancy in late 2027.

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 50,000 students across 87 learning sites, including 59 neighborhood schools, five partner schools, 19 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies, and two alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, where there is Excellence Everywhere, follow us on social media – X/Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us.

About Atlanta Partners for Education

Atlanta Partners for Education (APFE) is the official nonprofit foundation and fiscal agent for Atlanta Public Schools (APS). APFE mobilizes philanthropic, corporate, and community resources to support district-defined priorities that improve outcomes for students and strengthen schools and communities. Working in close partnership with APS leadership, APFE helps launch, scale, and sustain high-impact initiatives ensuring investments are aligned, accountable, and designed for long-term impact. To learn more, visit www.apfefdn.org.

About TGR Foundation

TGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is a philanthropy founded to help transform lives and communities by uniting people across differences to find common cause. Started in 1995 by Arthur M. Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot, the foundation has granted more than $1.5 billion to charitable causes. Our collective giving areas are Atlanta’s Westside, Democracy, Environment, Mental Health and Well-Being, and Youth Development. Across these areas, we take on tough challenges by uniting the courage and compassion of our communities so we can all thrive together. In addition to the priority areas of giving, the foundation oversees a large portfolio of grants including support of essential Atlanta nonprofit institutions, such as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Shepherd Center, and enduring founder-led initiatives, such as veterans and the military and stuttering, among others. The foundation will also continue to guide the seven associate-led giving committees operating across the Blank Family of Businesses. For more information, please visit www.blankfoundation.org.