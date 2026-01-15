DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Elects New Leadership

|The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners has elected new leadership, marking an important moment in the County’s governance and the work ahead.
Please join us in congratulating Commissioner Chakira Johnson, who has been elected Presiding Officer, and Commissioner LaDena Bolton, who has been elected Deputy Presiding Officer of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.
|Commissioner Chakira Johnson
Presiding Officer District 4 Commissioner
Commissioner Chakira Johnson represents DeKalb County Commission District 4 and brings more than 20 years of experience in civil engineering, local government, and community leadership to her role.
A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Commissioner Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in international relations from Troy State University. She is a licensed professional engineer with credentials in three states, including Georgia, and currently serves as a City Engineer for a local municipality, where she oversees public infrastructure, capital planning, and municipal operations. In 2022, she was recognized as one of Engineering Georgia’s 50 Notable Women.
A DeKalb County resident for nearly three decades, Commissioner Johnson has a long record of public service. She served 16 years on the Stone Mountain City Council, including three terms as Mayor Pro Tem, and has held multiple leadership roles with the Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority, supporting economic development and downtown revitalization.Commissioner Johnson has also served in leadership roles with several civic and community organizations and is a strong advocate for STEM education and youth engagement.
She currently serves on the Public Works and Infrastructure, Finance, Audit and Budget, and Employee Relations and Public Safety Committees. On January 13, 2026, she was unanimously elected Presiding Officer by her colleagues.
As Presiding Officer, Commissioner Johnson is committed to leading Commission meetings with efficiency, professionalism, integrity, and respect, always mindful that the Board serves the people of DeKalb County.
|Commissioner LaDena Bolton
Deputy Presiding Officer Super District 7 Commissioner
Dr. LaDena Bolton, known affectionately in the community as Dr. B, is a scientist, wife, mother of three, and passionate advocate for healthy, safe, and thriving neighborhoods. She is a proud graduate of Avondale High School in the DeKalb County School District and credits her December 2024 election to the consistent service and strong relationships she cultivated with the community, one that continues to show its support for her leadership.
In her first year as Super District 7 Commissioner, Dr. B and her team embraced the symbol of the bee pollinator, representing their mission to provide resources, curate environments, and offer opportunities that grow businesses and empower families.
One of her most impactful partnership efforts was March Into a Cleaner Tomorrow, a countywide cleanup movement that mobilized more than 1,000 volunteers in just three months. Together, they collected over 1,000 bags of litter, equivalent to roughly five tons of trash, restoring pride and cleanliness to neighborhoods across the area.
Among her team’s proudest achievements is the creation of the first ever Youth Aviation Program, a year long initiative that introduces underserved students to aviation careers. Participants train alongside seasoned pilots, take courses at PDK Airport, and receive sponsorship funding to earn their pilot’s license, opening doors to careers many had never imagined possible.
She has long served the community of DeKalb before becoming a commissioner, operating in leadership roles including Vice President and Chair of political and civic organizations, serving as a Poll Manager recruiting more than 50 fair election champions, and co founding Bolton Legacy, a scholarship and advocacy initiative supporting students and strengthening underserved communities.
Dr. Bolton earned her Ph.D. in Chemistry from Clark Atlanta University and her Bachelor of Science from Savannah State University. She is also an Illustrious Lady of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Her career as an analytical forensic chemist has advanced national security, energy sustainability, and health equity across the country and around the world.
Commissioner Dr. LaDena Bolton leads with empathy, excellence, and a deep respect for the voices of DeKalb County. Her vision is clear: to build legacies from the inside out, where every family, every business, and every resident can flourish.
|Understanding the Roles
|In accordance with the DeKalb County Organizational Act, the Presiding Officer serves as the procedural and organizational leader of the Board of Commissioners. The Presiding Officer presides over Commission meetings, convenes special meetings when necessary, appoints committee members and chairs subject to Commission approval, and ensures the orderly conduct of Commission business. While serving in this role, the Presiding Officer retains all rights and responsibilities of a Commissioner.
The Deputy Presiding Officer serves as the designated successor when the Presiding Officer is absent or unavailable and assumes the full duties of the Presiding Officer as needed. This role ensures continuity, stability, and effective leadership of the Board.
Both positions are elected annually by the Board from among its members and work in partnership with the Chief Executive Officer, who oversees the administration and operations of county government.