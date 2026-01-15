DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Elects New Leadership

Commissioner LaDena Bolton

Deputy Presiding Officer Super District 7 Commissioner



Dr. LaDena Bolton, known affectionately in the community as Dr. B, is a scientist, wife, mother of three, and passionate advocate for healthy, safe, and thriving neighborhoods. She is a proud graduate of Avondale High School in the DeKalb County School District and credits her December 2024 election to the consistent service and strong relationships she cultivated with the community, one that continues to show its support for her leadership.



In her first year as Super District 7 Commissioner, Dr. B and her team embraced the symbol of the bee pollinator, representing their mission to provide resources, curate environments, and offer opportunities that grow businesses and empower families.

One of her most impactful partnership efforts was March Into a Cleaner Tomorrow, a countywide cleanup movement that mobilized more than 1,000 volunteers in just three months. Together, they collected over 1,000 bags of litter, equivalent to roughly five tons of trash, restoring pride and cleanliness to neighborhoods across the area.



Among her team’s proudest achievements is the creation of the first ever Youth Aviation Program, a year long initiative that introduces underserved students to aviation careers. Participants train alongside seasoned pilots, take courses at PDK Airport, and receive sponsorship funding to earn their pilot’s license, opening doors to careers many had never imagined possible.



She has long served the community of DeKalb before becoming a commissioner, operating in leadership roles including Vice President and Chair of political and civic organizations, serving as a Poll Manager recruiting more than 50 fair election champions, and co founding Bolton Legacy, a scholarship and advocacy initiative supporting students and strengthening underserved communities.



Dr. Bolton earned her Ph.D. in Chemistry from Clark Atlanta University and her Bachelor of Science from Savannah State University. She is also an Illustrious Lady of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Her career as an analytical forensic chemist has advanced national security, energy sustainability, and health equity across the country and around the world.



Commissioner Dr. LaDena Bolton leads with empathy, excellence, and a deep respect for the voices of DeKalb County. Her vision is clear: to build legacies from the inside out, where every family, every business, and every resident can flourish.