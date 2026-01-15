Homeownership in Atlanta Isn’t What It Used to Be. Here’s How to Prepare

By: Rush Imhotep, Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual

Atlanta has long been a city where families plant deep roots–culturally, socially, and economically. For many Black Atlantans, homeownership has represented stability, wealth-building, and a legacy to pass along to the next generation.

But in 2026, the pathway looks different than it did even a decade ago.

Across the United States, the median age of first-time homebuyers has climbed to 40 years-old, the highest in recorded history, according to the National Association of Realtors. This shift means that people who once bought homes in their late 20s or 30s are now waiting years to break into homeownership.

In Atlanta specifically, shifting buyer ages intersect with regional affordability challenges and long-standing racial disparities in homeownership. That combination is reshaping how Black Atlantans approach the dream of owning a home, and what they need to do to achieve it.

A Generational Shift in Who Can Buy

Homeownership used to be something younger adults moved into fairly early in life. But today’s market tells a different story. National data shows that first-time homebuyers now make up a historically low share of buyers (about 21%), and those who do buy are older than before.

This trend reflects broader financial pressures:

Higher home prices that outpace wage growth

Mortgage rates that remain elevated compared to the last decade

Fierce competition for a limited housing supply

For Black Atlantans who are just starting their financial journeys, these factors make planning for homeownership more urgent, and more complex, than it was for previous generations.

The Reality in Atlanta: Affordability and the Ownership Gap

Atlanta remains one of the most dynamic cities in the South, but that growth has come with mounting housing affordability challenges.

According to housing advocates, metro Atlanta is missing over 130,000 affordable rental units, and nearly half of Georgia residents spend more than 30% of their income on housing, a level housing experts define as cost‑burdened.

For many Black Atlantans, those pressures hit especially hard. Even though metro Atlanta has among the highest Black homeownership rates of major U.S. metros, a significant gap remains. Black households are still far less likely to own their homes than white households, with the gap hovering near 27 percentage points, according to the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. That divide reflects decades of inequitable access to credit, lending disparities, and rising costs that make saving for a down payment difficult.

Beyond Buying: Planning to Stay in the Home

Purchasing a home is only the first step, especially in a market like Atlanta’s, where rising costs and neighborhood changes can challenge long-term stability. Once families secure a home, they must plan for property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and unexpected financial shocks. Gentrification and redevelopment in historically Black neighborhoods also make budgeting and community engagement even more critical for staying rooted.

So how can Black Atlantans navigate this evolving landscape?

To succeed, start planning early and leverage available resources such as first-time homebuyer programs, nonprofit assistance, and local down payment support. Build a comprehensive budget that accounts not only for your mortgage but also for ongoing costs and potential market shifts. Working with a financial planner can help align your home purchase with broader financial goals, ensuring that homeownership is sustainable and builds long-term wealth.

Building a Roadmap Forward

Homeownership is a foundational piece of wealth building. For Black families, it has historically represented a way to accumulate equity and provide intergenerational security.

But as the market changes, so must the approach. With intentional planning, strategic saving, and thoughtful budgeting, Atlanta’s next generation of homeowners can not only get the keys; they can stay in their homes, build equity, and strengthen their communities.

If you want to talk about your homeownership goals and how to plan for them, you can connect with me at https://www.northwesternmutual.com/financial/advisor/brett-chestnut/.