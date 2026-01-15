Pittsburgh Yards and The Ke’nekt Cooperative Partner to Unify and Engage Business Owners in Atlanta

In the true spirit of the Kwanzaa principles on which Pittsburgh Yards was developed, the business and economic hub announced a partnership with The Ke’nekt Cooperative founder, Kiyomi Rollins, to more intentionally unify tenants and co-working members to encourage collaboration and elevate a collective economic strategy. Priding itself as being more than affordable leased office space and a convenience co-working space, Pittsburgh Yards strives to be a supportive entrepreneurial community that is less about being competitive and more about being collaborative with other entrepreneurs within the small business ecosystem. The Ke’nekt Cooperative’s partnership will be in addition to the existing programming provided by Our Village United, which has been with Pittsburgh Yards for nearly five years.

“I’m excited about the collaboration with Pittsburgh Yards and the role I can play in supporting the businesses that call Pittsburgh Yards home,” said Rollins. “We are leading by example of showing how two entities that have similar missions can collaborate to benefit the community. With what I know about the diversity of businesses here, this entrepreneurial ecosystem has a vast array of entities that are ripe for collective economic opportunities, and I’m excited about helping them connect with each other.”

With more than 26 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Rollins offers a range of supportive guidance, connections and encouragement as tenants and co-working members traverse the ebbs and flows, and the ups and downs of business ownership, particularly in today’s climate. The self-proclaimed “resilience partner” to the tenants and co-working members at Pittsburgh Yards, will be regularly available to help guide and connect businesses as they grow in good times and help them find solutions when there are challenges. Her role is designed to help them withstand trouble and help them recover from change, offering guidance as they may have to pivot to remain viable.

“The aligned mission we have with The Ke’nekt Cooperative makes this collaboration seamless and meaningful since our ultimate goals are similar – uplift and support under sourced and underrepresented entrepreneurs in or around neighborhood planning unit (NPU) V,” said Chantell Glenn, the senior associate responsible for the development and operations of Pittsburgh Yards. “Having Kiyomi on board will strengthen the connectiveness between tenants and co-working members, further building our sense of community and collective responsibility.”

Tours of Pittsburgh Yards are given every Wednesday and interested businesses and organizations can sign up on the Pittsburgh Yards website for the next tour.

Pittsburgh Yards is nestled in the heart of the Pittsburgh community, just southwest Beltline, and The Ke’nekt Cooperative Café less than 5 miles away in Westview at 1492 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Suite A.

Now home to nearly 150 businesses and organizations, business-to-business service providers, non-profits, and retail/makers, and more than three dozen co-working members, Pittsburgh Yards® is a community-led economic catalyst thriving on 15 acres in southwest Atlanta.

Since 2020, Pittsburgh Yards has served as a commercial, recreational and community anchor that offers career, entrepreneurship and wealth-building opportunities for residents in and around the city’s Neighborhood Planning Unit V. The Nia Building® at Pittsburgh Yards offers a variety of working, meeting, event and maker spaces designed to be a supportive environment for local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and spur unprecedented career opportunities for Atlantans, especially residents of Adair Park, Capitol Gateway, Mechanicsville, Peoplestown, Pittsburgh and Summerhill and other southwest Atlanta neighborhoods. Located near many of the city’s major redevelopment projects, including the Atlanta BeltLine, the former Turner Field and State Farmers Market, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Fort McPherson, Pittsburgh Yards is a community space for entrepreneurs to work, create, shop, play, inspire and be inspired. Learn more about Pittsburgh Yards at https://www.pittsburghyards.com/.

ABOUT THE KE’NEKT COOPERATIVE [Boilerplate?]

The Ke’nekt Cooperative is a Black Liberated Third Space where the community gathers to exchange ideas. We are a hyperlocal community think tank of residents, legacy black businesses, creatives, micro start ups and solopreneurs, where global ideas are not only explored in theory but developed and invested into by the very community in which they live, with cooperative economics.