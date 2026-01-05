Guest Editorial: A new year with new hope for better healthcare

It is interesting to see how fast life seems to be moving when we realize that we are already saying welcome to the year 2026. Time truly flies! The year 2026 promises to be very eventful. As we watch what is happening in the United States and around the world, it is apparent that we are on the precipice of significant change. All types of opportunities promise to become evident, including new information about old problems like the Epstein file saga or the affordable healthcare issue.

Basically, we face changes so significant in the United States and elsewhere in the world that life promises to emerge with a very different flavor when the smoke clears. The country is wrestling with the possible specter of autocratic rule and with the disrespect of the American Constitution.

One of the biggest decisions and changes is the notion that many people will not be able to cope with the level of change that may occur in healthcare delivery. Affordable healthcare is one of the most pressing problems that people will face as a result of opposition from American Republicans.

When one thinks about the healthcare crisis in America, it becomes obvious that it could have a deleterious impact on the quality of life for millions of people. An unhealthy population is most likely the result of careless oversight of the systems that distribute food and regulate industry. It is increasingly recognized by astute observers that the health problems many Americans face are connected with industrial pollution. For example, it is said that American industries generate substantial pollution, contributing at least 30 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

But that’s not all. Right now, we are faced with air and water pollution. People spend large sums of money purchasing bottled water due to concerns about contamination. Greenhouse emissions by themselves remain a huge source of carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and other contaminants. It is also interesting to note that the United States ranks number five as one of the world’s top polluters.

With this said, there is no doubt that the pollution we face contributes to our healthcare problems. Our industrial processes, therefore, contribute to increasingly negative health outcomes. Breathing polluted air no doubt contributes to negative health effects on the human body.

Ultimately, the quality of life experienced by people is directly connected to the quality of life generated by external and internal community elements. The conclusion, therefore, is that our industrial environment contributes greatly to our healthcare problems. Because of this, citizens should receive some assistance in addressing healthcare challenges.

Unfortunately, there are differing views about this issue. For the most part, Democrats have always lobbied for decent healthcare delivery strategies. The Affordable Care Act made healthcare available to many people who otherwise would not have had access. Some people do not have to pay premiums for their care, and reasonable co-pays increase affordability for many citizens.

Republicans, on the other hand, have not been able to come up with viable healthcare strategies. The Affordable Care Act was designed and implemented by Democrats. So far, Republicans have not come up with a plan. In fact, Donald Trump, during his debate against Kamala Harris, said that Republicans had “concepts of a plan.”

The fact is that more attention should be given to helping citizens with their healthcare challenges, especially since our society contributes to adverse health outcomes. Many countries already have healthcare plans that address the needs of their people. Unfortunately, too many Americans, especially Republicans, are not serious about addressing the issue. They are willing to let people die before seriously looking for remedies to the problem.

One remedy that has advocates is universal healthcare, in which everyone has access to healthcare provided by the government. This would be the best remedy when considering the fact that citizens’ health problems are exacerbated by our environment. As we craft our New Year’s resolutions, we should keep this idea in mind.

With that said, have a HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!

Reprinted from the Chicago Crusader