Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Inauguration Day Follows Weekend of Service

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be sworn into office for his second four-year term in office today, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. The historic event follows an unprecedented three-day Inauguration Weekend celebration, which activated 61 community service projects for a citywide day of impact throughout the city. Dickens is Atlanta’s 61st mayor.

Under the theme of “Moving Atlanta Forward,” from Saturday, Jan. 3 through Monday, Jan. 5, Dickens, city officials, and partner organizations are working fervently to advance the administration’s commitment to community and economic development through local partnerships with non-profit organizations and major corporations.

On Saturday, an. 3, Mayor Dickens, Atlanta City Council president-elect Marci Collier-Overstreet, city council woman Andrea Boone, Amazon Community Affairs executive Terreta Rodgers, Girls of Excellence founder and CEO, Toya Russell Phillips, House Proud executive director Lisa Flowers Jones, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlanta, president and CEO Libby Saylor Wright joined the staff at C.T. Martin Natatorium on MLK Jr. Drive to show their love for the city’s senior citiziens by assembling outdoor furniture, barbecue grills, firepits and raised flower bed for seniors to enjoy their leisure and make their golden years more comfortable.

“This is going to be a year-long celebration. ATL cares is not just for today, it is all year long. [We will] go out into the community to show our love and give of our time and give our expertise,” explained Dickens, adding: “It’s important for our young people to get involved in serving leadership, for them to be able to show that community service matters. They’re learning teamwork, they’re learning communication, and they’re learning how to be selfless and give of themselves … and that builds character.”

Amazon’s Community Affairs director, Teretta Rodgers was also on site, ensuring that Day of Service participants received instruction and support to complete the senior furnishing projects. “When we were discussing with the mayor and his team about their vision for Atlanta, it was really about involving the young people, about figuring out a way to get them involved, to help our legacy residents,” Rodgers said. “Amazon had partnered with House Proud previously to perform home maintenance, and donate ring and other security equipment to seniors. So naturally, we thought about them because this is a wonderful opportunity to teach young people how to be of service to others and to help build things,” she added.

Rodgers and Day of Service community partners agreed that the events taking place across Atlanta contribute to the administration’s vision of being youth-focused leadership development and are evidence of Mayor Dicken’s powerful reaffirmation of the city’s commitment to service, faith, unity, and civic partnership.

During the ATL Cares! Day of Service more than 400 volunteers turned out for a citywide day of impact, volunteerism, and community engagement. Four projects were led by the Inaugural Team, focusing on youth in partnership with Amazon and House Proud, park conservation with Park Pride, cultural beautification with SCAD, and senior citizen engagement across a range of locations, including Whitehead Boys & Girls Club, Chastain Park, A.G. Rhodes in Wesley Woods, and culminating with a volunteer appreciation party at C.T. Martin Natatorium.

Inauguration Week is a reminder of Atlanta’s identity—a community built on service, faith, and civic partnership. Through these events, the city will come together to honor its traditions and look ahead to a stronger, more connected, and forward-moving future under Mayor Dickens’ second term.

The swearing-in ceremony for the Mayor, members of the City Council, and other municipal officers will take place on Monday, Jan. 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Convocation Hall, Georgia State University, 455 Capitol Ave SE.

The events are open to all Atlantans and underscore the administration’s dedication to a stronger, more connected city: