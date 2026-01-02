TymFlo Founder Christa Stephens Expands Global “Amazon of BusinessSolutions” for Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses & Nonprofits



TymFlo, a fast-growing, minority and womanowned global business solutions company, is soon marking six years of helping entrepreneurs simplify operations, scale smarter, and save time with an all-in-one ecosystem of tech-powered services. Founded in 2020 at the height of the pandemic by Christa Stephens, TymFlo has rapidly become a go-to resource for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and small businesses seeking streamlined, affordable, and innovative support.



Designed as an “Amazon of Business Solutions,” TymFlo (“Tym” = Your time back. “Flo”

= Systems that move without friction.) provides a comprehensive suite of services,

ncluding AI integration, marketing, web development, data-driven insights, workshops,

and business development, eliminating the need for multiple vendors and creating a

one-stop operations experience for clients worldwide.



“During the pandemic, in-person business support disappeared almost overnight,” says

Stephens. “I saw businesses struggling and realized they needed a centralized,

accessible, and affordable ecosystem, a place where they could get everything they

needed to succeed. TymFlo was built to fill that gap.”



TymFlo continues to expand internationally, serving clients across Africa, Australia, and

organizations connected to the United Nations. With a growing team of seven and a

commitment to people-centered innovation, the company delivers customized solutions

that help clients scale sustainably while staying focused on what matters most: growing

their vision.

Stephens has established TymFlo as both a service provider and an educational

resource. Through workshops, masterclasses, and subscription-based services, TymFlo

helps entrepreneurs: