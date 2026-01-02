TymFlo Founder Christa Stephens Expands Global “Amazon of BusinessSolutions” for Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses & Nonprofits

TymFlo, a fast-growing, minority and womanowned global business solutions company, is soon marking six years of helping entrepreneurs simplify operations, scale smarter, and save time with an all-in-one ecosystem of tech-powered services. Founded in 2020 at the height of the pandemic by Christa Stephens, TymFlo has rapidly become a go-to resource for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and small businesses seeking streamlined, affordable, and innovative support.
Designed as an “Amazon of Business Solutions,” TymFlo (“Tym” = Your time back. “Flo”
= Systems that move without friction.) provides a comprehensive suite of services,
ncluding AI integration, marketing, web development, data-driven insights, workshops,
and business development, eliminating the need for multiple vendors and creating a
one-stop operations experience for clients worldwide.
“During the pandemic, in-person business support disappeared almost overnight,” says
Stephens. “I saw businesses struggling and realized they needed a centralized,
accessible, and affordable ecosystem, a place where they could get everything they
needed to succeed. TymFlo was built to fill that gap.”
TymFlo continues to expand internationally, serving clients across Africa, Australia, and
organizations connected to the United Nations. With a growing team of seven and a
commitment to people-centered innovation, the company delivers customized solutions
that help clients scale sustainably while staying focused on what matters most: growing
their vision.
Stephens has established TymFlo as both a service provider and an educational
resource. Through workshops, masterclasses, and subscription-based services, TymFlo
helps entrepreneurs:
- Implement AI tools to increase efficiency
- Access tailored marketing and branding strategies
- Improve operations through data-driven decision-making
- Develop sustainable, scalable business systems
“We work in the business,” says Stephens, “so entrepreneurs can work on the business.
We want to make growth accessible, affordable, and achievable, no matter the size of
the organization.”
TymFlo is preparing for continued expansion, with plans to hire additional staff, broaden
its international footprint, and introduce new data-driven tools designed specifically for
entrepreneurs and nonprofits.
“Entrepreneurship is still one of the most powerful ways to create opportunity,”
Stephens says. “Even as the economy shifts, I want founders to know that success is
possible, with the right tools, support, and guidance.”
As a Black woman leading an international tech-driven company, Stephens is
passionate about advocating for representation, economic empowerment, and the
importance of entrepreneurship in building legacy and long-term financial sustainability.
She is available for media interviews on topics including:
- Women in tech and leadership
- Organizing and preparing your business for the new year
- Setting effective goals for your business and personal success in the new year
and beyond
- Entrepreneurship and business development
- AI and the future of small business
- Building one-stop business ecosystems
- Streamlining operations for growth