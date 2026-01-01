Senator Jaha Howard Takes Oath as More Than 100 People Witness Historic Ceremony

Before a huge crowd in the storied Georgia Senate Chamber, Dr. Jaha Howard was sworn in as the new District 35 state senator Wednesday morning, Dec. 31. The historic ceremony drew more than 100 family members, friends, fellow legislators, local elected officials and supporters to the Gold Dome. Howard now represents citizens in both Cobb and Fulton counties.

In what is typically a quiet Capitol building days ahead of the next legislative session, the audience’s size prompted a humorous quip from Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Trent Brown. “Atlanta turns out. I was expecting five people here today,” he said to laughter from the audience before he administered the oath of office.

Howard, 44, is a pediatric dentist who grew up in Southwest Atlanta and resides and practices dentistry in Cobb County. He won the December 16 special election runoff with 52 percent of the vote, defeating former State Rep. Roger Bruce, to fill the seat vacated by former Senator Jason Esteves, now a gubernatorial candidate.

His wife held a bible while his three young children looked on, standing with his parents and the judge on the rostrum. Howard, a former Cobb School Board member, teared up during his remarks and spoke about the perseverance of those who stood with him throughout his political career.

“You all have been here for this decade long journey, to be at this state capitol,” said Howard. “We have had some wins, we’ve had some losses, we’ve been kicked down, and we are still here, so amen.”

After the ceremony, Howard conducted his first interview as a senator with local news media. He shared priorities he will push including the state responding to the real-world impact on families who may see health coverage disappear or become less affordable as Obamacare subsidies expire in January without congressional action.