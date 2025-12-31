Bhuddist Monks Walk for Peace Visits DeKalb County, Continues to Washington D.C.

19 Buddhist monks stopped at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center in Decatur, GA, on Tuesday, Dec. 30 as they continued on their cross-country WalK for Peace. After lunch at the performing arts center, they addressed thousands of supporters and distributed peace bracelets before continuing on foot to Washington, D.C., to deliver their message for peace.

The 2.300 mile trek began on Oct. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, and will continue through 10 states before it ends on Feb. 16 in Washington, D.C.

Bhikkhu Pannakara says this trek is to promote peace and unity.

“We have different backgrounds, different skin colors, different languages, that we speak and different faiths but everybody coming together because of peace and this is love,” said Pannakara.

Pannakara was wearing pins from cities he’s visited on this journey. He says each day they wake up at 4 a.m., walk at least 30 miles and usually sleep in tents.

Pannakara says their message has two parts. First, the message is for everyone to live each day intentionally with peace.

“Today is going to be my peaceful day — that is the statement that I ask people to write down every morning — read it over and over with our eyes, and then read it out loud to tell the universe that today is my peaceful day so no one can mess it up,” said Pannakara.

The second part of their message is for everyone to just slow down.

“Not multitask anymore and just be mindful with it…if we can live that way with mindfulness every single day then we will have a peaceful day in our family then peace will spread,” said Pannakara.

Pannakara says the hardest part has been the walk itself.

“There are so many of us that have been walking a long way, so knees and feet are really hurting really bad, so those are the hardest parts,” said Pannakara.

But he says their mission is important enough that they will power through and walk on, spreading their message.

“May you be well, happy and peaceful,” said Pannakara.

On Tuesday, the monks will be in Decatur at 2:30 p.m. at the Beacon Municipal Complex, 105 Electric Ave.

