Trump Photo Removed — And Later Restored — From Epstein Files, DOJ Says

A photo showing President Donald Trump has been reposted to a public webpage of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents after being temporarily removed “out of an abundance of caution,” the Department of Justice said, per Newsweek.

The image, which appeared among photos taken from drawers and a credenza, shows Trump with Epstein, Melania Trump, and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The DOJ alleged Sunday (December 21) that the photo was taken down briefly to ensure no Epstein victims were depicted.

“After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction,” the department said in a statement posted on X.

The temporary removal came less than a day after the DOJ released a partial batch of records related to its investigations into Epstein. At least 16 files briefly disappeared from the public webpage without explanation, fueling speculation and criticism from Democrats who accused the Trump administration of withholding information.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected claims that the photo was removed because it included Trump, calling the accusation “laughable.”

“There are dozens of photos of President Trump already released to the public seeing him with Mr. Epstein,” Blanche said.

Trump, who socialized with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s before later falling out with him, hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the late convicted sex offender. The president has argued that the files contain nothing incriminating and had previously sought to keep them sealed.

The document release follows the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was approved by Congress and signed into law by Trump last month. The law gives the DOJ 30 days to release most files and communications related to Epstein. DOJ officials have acknowledged the release so far is incomplete, with additional disclosures expected by the end of the year.