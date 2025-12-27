John Warren: A time for reassessing dollars and priorities

While the President wrestles with understanding what “Affordability” means the rest of us clearly see the reality every time we open our wallets for a purchase from food, to gas, to what used to be the purchase of things we liked or wanted but did not need. Sometimes, pain is good because it helps us take another look at what we consider important in our lives. This can be important information for the marginalized members of our communities who too often appear to seem unimportant to those who have had the big bucks and really did need our dollars. But now as prices are going up on everything while the quantity of what we are purchasing is getting smaller and smaller, those dollars that once seemed so unnecessary are now becoming more and more important.

African Americans spend in excess of 4 trillion dollars a year in America and yet we demand very little in return. It is fascinating each year when we see the nation gearing up for Good Friday and yet, year after year, 99 percent of the merchants do not do business with our media outlets.

We complain about how people treat us while we continue to do business with them. While the nation begins to wrestle with “affordability”, we the people of color have lived with and continue to live with the reality of never having enough. “We the people” have a real opportunity to change the dynamics of all that’s happening in America.

The reason for the healthcare scare is due to the racism of those White members of Congress who have already drunk the Koolaid of Donald Trump’s hatred and racism while ignoring the Oath of Office; each of them swore to “Protect and Defend” the Constitution.

As we pray as intercessors, let us not forget to hold accountable those who are in office thinking about re-election and those who are thinking about seeking office. For peoples of color, let us first start with ourselves with more conversation and less ego. Let’s help each other make wise financial decisions; let’s spend less time on fast food outlets with rising prices for less; let’s reconsider those cigarette purchases, sodas, chips, candy and liquor.

Let’s substitute Jesus for Coca Cola’s Santa and give Corporate America an opportunity to rethink “affordability” and whether they can really afford to do business without our dollars. Remember, our wallets represent a vote each and every time we open them. Let’s help a lot of people think about “affordability” as we have had to do all along.

(Dr.John E. Warren is Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper and Chairman of the Board of Directors, NNPA)