Holiday Faith Reads from Black Authors and Black Publishers

By Word In Black
From twins with earthly superpowers to daily devotionals, these books are worth your time — and support.

by Rev. Dorothy S. Boulware

Overview:

The landscape for faith-based books isn’t very diverse: only around 16% of religious-themed titles are written by Black authors, and even fewer have Black publishers. But the ranks of Black authors and publishers is growing.

Few things beat a good read in your lap or glowing on your Kindle, paired with a hot mug and a quiet evening. That’s especially true, now that there’s a chill in the air and the calendar is down to one page.

But with Christmas right around the corner, many of us might still be looking for faith-based books we can curl up with during the holidays — or to wrap up and put under the tree for the book lovers in our lives.

If that sounds familiar, we got you. These titles, penned by Black authors and published by Black presses, are worth your time — and, perhaps more importantly, your support.

Predominantly White Industry

While Black authors have become more visible in the Christian and broader book markets, they still represent only a modest share of titles overall, with recent analysis showing that about 16% of books published in a given year include a Black author or illustrator. What’s more, the larger publishing industry that undergirds Christian books remains predominantly white, with roughly 72% of publishing professionals identifying as white — a figure that holds in religion publishing as well.

That majority-white infrastructure matters: editors, acquisition teams and marketing voices shape which stories are prioritized, and historically that has meant faith literature reflects a narrow slice of the church.

Black publishers — and the vibrant faith voices they elevate — help broaden that perspective, bringing books rooted in Black experience and theology to readers; these are the titles we’re highlighting here because they expand the season’s spiritual conversations and deepen our understanding of faith in a more inclusive church.

Meaningful Reads

With that in mind, here are some reads for young readers and adults that can make the holiday season a lot more meaningful, in more ways than one.

Everyday Jesus. Volume One: A New 90 Day Devotionalby Edward Lee

Life is hard, and through it all, we need both an “everyday” and an “every day” relationship with Jesus Christ. Through personal reflection, origin stories of hymns like, “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” and biblical passages, this devotional draws you into deeper devotion with the Lord every day.

Twin Powers! Shining Bright Because We’re Wonderfully Made, by Camilla Rose James

Self-published

Inspired by her own twin daughters, Rose James integrates science — how the twins developed from a single egg — with divine design, describing how God made each girl unique. Illustrated by Mushu Art, the children’s book has a grown-up message about individuality, loving God, and yourself.

Anchored. Finding Strength in Your Struggles by Johnny L. Moore III

LaBoo Publishing Enterprise

A 30-day devotional, Moore’s book is designed for men navigating the silent battles of life—anxiety, self-doubt, pressure to perform, and the constant expectation to project strength. Moore breaks through those myths, declaring that real strength isn’t found in perfection — it’s found in surrender.

Each daily devotional delivers a powerful combination of Scripture, real-life reflection, journal prompts, and a heartfelt prayer to help process pain, regain perspective, and reconnect with God.

Fear: The Silent Enemy, by Clarence KD McNair

LaBoo Publishing Enterprise

We weren’t born with fear, it was imprinted on us — passed down through words, wounds, and life’s uncertainties,. Fear has quietly shaped how we live, love, and dream. But the Gospel reminds us that God “has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.”                    

This book puts fear in a new light, helping readers uncover its origin, develop faith-based strategies to conquer it, and learn practical tools to reorient your thinking and reclaim inner peace. The core message is simple: overcoming fear through faith can lead to a new sense of purpose, joy, and possibilities.  

From Fear to Freedom: Embracing Redemption Through the Blood of the Lamb, by Bridget Ledesma

ForWord Books

Through introspective and thought-provoking prose, Bridget Ledesma delves into the hunan struggle against fear, offering relatable insights and practical guidance. As she shares her unique perspective, rooted in her personal experiences and unyielding faith, she prays the Holy Spirit, bringing a refreshing and empowering voice to the literary world.

Ledesma prays that through this journey, the promises of God can provide a source of hope and encouragement, reminding every reader that even in the face of fear there is strength to be found within the Gospel.

The Duck That Was Afraid to Swim, by Willie Mae Anthony

ForWord Books

Grounded in love and faith, Anthony’s book is for little ones mustering the nerve to face new challenges. But the lyrical woodland tale also emphasizes kindness, courage and connection. Charmingly illustrated by Iman Fatima

*The Family That Prays Together, Succeeds Together by Larry, Paris and Langston

ForWord Books

The Rodgers family that wrote this book is on an ordained mission to inspire families to use the power of prayer to succeed in every area of their abundant lives: their relationship with God, unconditional love, mental health, physical fitness, prosperity, healing, unity, and uncompromising holiness.

