7 Meaningful Ways to Celebrate Kwanzaa

From the Seven Principles to community traditions, here are ideas for celebrating Kwanzaa from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

by Liz Courquet-LesaulnierDecember 19, 2025

In a year that’s been particularly tough for Black America, we can always use a reason to gather, reflect, and reconnect with one another. Enter Kwanzaa, the weeklong observance rooted in African American culture, history, and community.

Every Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, Kwanzaa gives us a chance to honor who we are, where we come from, and how we’ve always found our way back to each other. The observance is non-denominational and isn’t about replacing other holidays. Instead, it’s grounded in the Nguzo Saba, or Seven Principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

There’s no right or wrong way to observe. Incorporate whichever parts of African American culture — the traditions, shared values, and community — you choose. Here are seven meaningful ways to celebrate Kwanzaa this year:

1. Learn the Seven Principles — and Talk About Them

The heart of Kwanzaa, each of the Seven Principles represent a value that strengthens our lives, friendships, families, and communities. Each day of Kwanzaa centers on a principle, from Umoja (Unity) on the first day to Imani (Faith) on the last.

A simple way to incorporate the Principles is to pull out a notebook or journal, write the day’s principle and its meaning in your life — and describe how you can put it into practice in the new year. Or start a new tradition among your friends or family by getting everyone together to reflect on how the Principles help keep us grounded and whole.

2. Light the Kinara Each Night

Lighting the kinara, a seven-pronged candle holder, is among the most special Kwanzaa traditions. Be sure to get seven candles, too — one black, three red, and three green. Each night’s candle corresponds to that day’s principle. People often pair candle lighting with readings, music, or moments of reflection and intention-setting.

3. Support Black-Owned Businesses

Black entrepreneurs need our support every day — not just during the holidays. Kwanzaa is a great opportunity to get intentional about where you spend your hard-earned dollars. The principle of Ujamaa, or cooperative economics, encourages folks to support Black-owned businesses and reinvest in the community.

RELATED: If You’re Gonna Shop, Make it Black-Owned

4. Gather Around Food and Share a Karamu

Ever ask “Who all gon’ be there?” Well, when you share a Karumu, the guestlist is up to you. A Karamu, or communal feast, takes place on Dec. 31 and brings people together for a meal, storytelling, and music.

There’s no specific Kwanzaa menu — which could make it the perfect time to learn to cook a new dish from traditional African, Caribbean, or Southern cuisines. Sticking to the tried-and-true recipes passed down through generations of your family also works. If no one wants to cook, it’s OK to ring up your local Black-owned restaurant and order take-out, too.

5. Read and Share Black History and Stories

Kwanzaa is a perfect time to connect with African American history and cultural legacy. Reading books by Black authors, sharing folktales, or revisiting key moments in Black history — including the history of your family — can deepen the meaning of the holiday. Indeed, for families with children, this is often a chance to pass down personal stories of resilience and cooperation — themes woven throughout the Seven Principles.

6. Celebrate Black Creativity

Kuumba, the principle of creativity, calls on people to leave their communities more beautiful than they found them. During Kwanzaa, that might look like decorating a neighborhood mural, setting up a Little Free Library, or heading to a local senior center to play music for our elders. The point is expression — and honoring the ways Black creativity sustains, uplifts, and connects us as a people.

7. Gather in Community — In Person or Online

Kwanzaa emphasizes collective responsibility and shared purpose — both of which, at a time of rising authoritarianism and attacks on the health and well-being of Black America, we need more than ever. Many cities or cultural organizations host public Kwanzaa events, workshops, and celebrations, creating opportunities to connect with like-minded folks looking to solve the challenges we’re facing. Or you can simply share a friendly smile — something we could all use in this day and age.