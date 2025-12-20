Student Tased by GA Cops on School Bus Hires National Civil Rights Attorney

Fulton County, GA – Lanier Johnson-Hunt, the 18-year-old high school student who was repeatedly tased by a Fulton County Schools police officer, has hired nationally renowned civil rights attorney Harry Daniels to fight for justice in this case that quickly grabbed national headlines sparking new questions about police brutality and the excessive use of force on students.

According to attorneys, Johnson-Hunt was simply riding the school bus from Langston Hughes High School when two officers approached him and attempted to remove him claiming he was on the wrong bus. While Johnson-Hunt, who was trying to get home so his autistic younger brother wouldn’t be in the house alone, corrected the officers explaining that he was actually on the correct bus, the officers escalated the situation and attempted to remove Lanier by force and tased him multiple times despite the fact that he was not a threat.

Video of the incident, which occurred yesterday, Thursday, December 18, has gone viral on social media over the past 24 hours. According to the school district, the officer who tased Johnson-Hunt has been “removed from active duty pending the outcome of an investigation.”

“It’s obvious in the video that this young man wasn’t a threat to anyone,” says Daniels. “He was simply trying to get home and take care of his autistic brother and they tased him for it.”

Daniels says that, while this incident is disturbing, it is not surprising and is the latest in a long line of police abuses especially against young Black men. He says his legal team is currently investigating all legal options including a lawsuit.