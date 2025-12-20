Launches Real Time Crime Center

This morning, DeKalb County officials celebrated the opening of the County’s new Real Time Crime Center (RTCC)with a ribbon cutting and press conference at DeKalb County Police Department Headquarters.

The RTCC is a key component of CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s Digital Shield Initiative, a comprehensive public safety strategy focused on crime prevention, real-time intelligence, and faster emergency response through technology.

DeKalb County invested $2 million to design and build the Real Time Crime Center, which integrates live video feeds, analytics, and coordinated response tools to support officers in the field. In addition, the County has committed $18.9 million to expand Flock Safety technology countywide, including license plate readers and fixed cameras to assist investigations, deter crime, and improve response times.

“These investments represent a bold, forward-thinking approach to public safety,” said CEO Cochran-Johnson. “By leveraging technology, we are strengthening officer safety, improving response times, and reimagining how we protect every DeKalb resident.”

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees toured the RTCC and observed live demonstrations of its capabilities, including a Drone as First Responder demonstration showcasing how drones can be rapidly deployed to enhance situational awareness.

“The Real Time Crime Center allows us to act faster and smarter,” said Chief Gregory Padrick. “It improves coordination, enhances officer safety, and gives us the real-time intelligence needed to better protect our communities.”

During the event, Flock Safety announced DeKalb County’s designation as a Flock Safe County, a collaborative public safety model that connects law enforcement, fire services, traffic, schools, businesses, and neighborhoods on a shared platform. As part of this designation, DeKalb County residents and businesses are eligible for discounted Flock Safety solutions and free installation.

The opening of the Real Time Crime Center follows the recent appointments of Chief Padrick as Chief of Police and Darnell Fullum as Director of Public Safety, both longtime DeKalb County professionals promoted from within.

The RTCC and Digital Shield Initiative support the County’s broader Reimagine DeKalb vision to build safer, more connected, and more resilient communities.