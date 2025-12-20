US Departments of Labor, Agriculture Announce Effort to Streamline Job Opportunities and Training for SNAP Participants

The U.S. departments of Labor and Agriculture today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to maximize skills training and work opportunities for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants. The agreement, which will help states more effectively connect SNAP participants with Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act job training programs, aims to help more low-income Americans find and maintain employment.

“Connecting more Americans with sustainable jobs is a critical responsibility of the Department of Labor,” said Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “I’m honored to partner with Secretary Rollins on this effort to streamline pathways to the workforce for men and women in need of a hand-up – not a hand-out. Empowering more Americans to become self-sufficient will grow our workforce and strengthen our economy.”

“President Trump’s entire cabinet is working every day to ensure hardworking Americans can enter the workforce – and have the skills necessary to succeed in our booming economy,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “Connecting low-income Americans, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients, to education and employment opportunities is so important. This MOU signifies how our two agencies can further collaborate and use one another’s resources to not only help individuals attain career and technical education, but secure and retain employment. This also complements President Trump’s vision in the One Big Beautiful Bill, making certain work-capable individuals work, train, or volunteer for at least 80 hours per month. I thank Secretary Chavez-DeRemer for her commitment and partnership in moving more individuals from the sidelines to the workforce.”

Under the agreement, the departments will:

Develop shared strategies to help SNAP and WIOA program participants access effective employment and training services that reduce their need for public benefits.

Issue guidance to state agencies and workforce development boards clarifying that SNAP recipients must engage as a “participant” to fulfill the work requirement through a program under WIOA.

Encourage states to explore program flexibilities and innovations, including WIOA waiver requests, that improve the alignment of SNAP and WIOA programs for the benefit of helping low-income job seekers enter, re-enter, and remain in the workforce.

Work in a coordinated manner to assist states in successfully navigating various program requirements and utilizing available federal resources to maximize the success of the prospective American worker.

Offer and encourage joint technical assistance on how to maximize the benefits of each program to expand job opportunities for SNAP recipients and low-income workers.

Coordinate the review of WIOA Combined State Plans that include SNAP employment and training, including communication regarding the submission and approval of such plans.

Read the Memorandum of Understanding between the departments of Labor and Agriculture.