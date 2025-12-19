9 Must-Have Specialty Gifts and Services from Pittsburgh Yards Holiday Spectacular Shoppers’ Guide

Located in one of Atlanta’s oldest and most historic communities, Pittsburgh Yards a hotspot for local businesses is celebrating it’s 5th year annivesary just in time for your holiday shopping. PY is proof positive that a unique offering of specialty and customized products and services for Atlanta-based consumers is a win for neighborhood and community development and growth.

The Pittsburgh neighborhood bordered by University Avenue, Pryor Street, Ralph Abernathy Blvd. and Metropolitan Parkway is on track to becoming proof positive of how thoughtful planning and strategic reinvestment can revitalize a community and resurrect the dreams of its residents.

The cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s comeback is a state-of-the-art business and community center on 31 acres which is home to a number of small and minority-owned businesses in housed in a state of the art bricks and mortar facility surrounded by a vibrant business community housed in colorful redesigned cargo containers.

PY is fast becoming a premier business destination and a leading example of a community’s resurgence through elevating options of goods and services available in the historic neighborhood.

PY patrons have enthusiastically named the following businesses top-notch options for 2025 holiday treats and offerings.

Carrot Dog – A spin on the American classic hot dog. Yes! It’s literally a whole organic carrot!

“We make a marinade of approximately 16 different spices, grill it, and it tastes – and has the texture – just like a hot dog,” exclaims proprietor Kemi Bennings. “Our top three sellers are the ATL, LA Dog and the Southern Sante Fe,” says Bennings. “We also have a line of homemade plant-based soups, seasonally rotated.“

The Carrot Dog menu consists of 13 variations of the dog along with its signature ginger lemonade, sea salt chips and carrot tarts, the eateries homemade dessert, which is a lighter version of a sweet potato pie.

Seasonal specials are available. For more information visit www.carrotdogatl.com

The Creamy Spot is a Black- and woman-owned creamery in Atlanta specializing in 100% plant-based frozen treats.

The Creamy Spot proprietor Wendy Golding makes available on the menu vegan soft-serve ice cream made with house-made plant-based milk, plus fruit-based sorbets (like watermelon or mango), shakes and creative flavors such as “Brown Sugga Bae” or “Baked” (with hints of red velvet cake).

TheCreamySpot (on all platforms)

Online ordering site https://goap-123092.square.site

Fongang Flavors will offer holiday specials on its famed Nome Sauce a bold, all-natural West African hot pepper sauce inspired by African flavors, with a wide range of heat levels from mild to extreme to elevate any dish with vibrant, spicy taste.

“We will be selling some Nome Sauce holiday luxury special gift boxes, along with a selection of accessories including aprons, notebooks, and mugs, perfect for festive gifting at the Pittsburgh Yards December 18 to December 20,” says company owner Vatis Fongang.

For more nformation or to purchase products visit nomesauce.com

Legacy Design Counsel, LLC (commonly known as LDC Legal) provides legal services specializing in estate planning, traffic, and personal injury matters.

Book a planning session in December. First 4 families get the $750 session fee waived, plus a $100 Costco gift card, an $850 value. Guidance includes naming guardians, keeping family out of court, preventing conflicts, protecting assets, and safeguarding business interests.

Website: www.ldclegal.com

IG: ldclegal

https://www.instagram.com/ldclegal

FB: Legacy Design Counsel, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/LDCLEGAL

Nomadic Noni – Theresa Noni Charles is a co-working member of Pittsburgh Yards who specializes in illuminating the cultural connections between Africa and the Diaspora through virtually guided group travel.

Nomadic Noni is a cultural travel concierge service that designs meaningful, stress-free journeys across the African Diaspora. From personalized planning and logistics to immersive, authentic experiences, Nomadic Nomi curates solo trips, group tours, heritage retreats, and private getaways that honor history, uplift local communities, and create lasting impact.

“Our mission is to make cultural reconnection accessible, inspiring, and unforgettable—so you can focus on rediscovering your roots, embracing new traditions, and creating memories that move you,” explains Theresa Noni Charles, owner and co-working member of Pittsburgh Yards.

“I view travel as a form of education. Whether it’s a short getaway or a global expedition, I believe in immersing yourself in the culture and communities of your destination through authentic experiences,” says Charles.

Travel services range in price from $750 to $3,000.

Pink Pothos, a Black-owned, Atlanta-based houseplant retail store is owned and operated by renowned plant advisor and interior designer Lakeisha Jones. The company is poised to become the go-to destination for plant lovers and aspiring plant parents and is dedicated to cultivating a thriving community of indoor jungle enthusiasts through a curated selection of high-quality houseplants and expert services.

Prices range from – $3 to $65.

“We are on a mission to enhance the well-being of our customers by providing a seamless plant parenthood journey. Our commitment to education, and exceptional customer care sets us apart in the houseplant retail industry.” – Lakeisha Jones

Two Chicks and a Pack is a mobile dog hiking adventure company geared towards working parents of city pups.

We provide half day group hikes offering dogs an alternative to daycare, boarding or being home alone. We pickup and drop -off from our clients homes, making it easy for the parents and exhausting for the pups!

Our shirts are super soft, durable and lightweight. Made from 65% polyester 35% combed ring-spun cotton. Ribbed crew neckline, taped neck and shoulders and double needled stitching on sleeves and bottom hem for enhanced durability. USMCA Certified. Heat-set to minimize shrinkage. Available in multiple colors and sizes!

Powered by canine expert Laraine Wilkinson, the company will offer 1 free hike for new annual subscription customers. Hiker Guidelines apply

For more visit: https://twochicksandapack.com

Urban Grind – The popular after 19 years in the luxe coffee business just launched the Urban Grind BrewBox at PY.

Urban Grind is an Atlanta coffee shop offering handcrafted espresso drinks, specialty beverages, bulk coffee, food and branded merchandise. We provide warm service and a welcoming space for the community to connect and recharge

In 2006, Cassandra Ingram, the visionary behind Urban Grind, set out to redefine the coffee experience in Atlanta. With a passion for both the pulse of city life and the warmth of community, she curated a haven where locals and visitors alike could immerse themselves in the essence of Atlanta – a city that thrives on diversity, creativity, and an unyielding spirit.

Holiday deals will showcase festive holiday beverages and fresh-roasted bulk coffee perfect for gifting and entertaining. Now, sit back, get comfy and let Urban Grind fuel your passion, elevate your spirit and power your grind.

For more visit www.urbangrindatlanta.com, or Social: @urbangrindatl