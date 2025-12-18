type here...
Digital DailyNewsPoliticsStickyUncategorized

Strong Support for Congressional Term Limits in GA U.S. Senate Race

By Atlanta Daily World
0

Must read

Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the non-partisan national movement to limit terms for elected officials, praises 2025 U.S. Georgia Rep. (district 1) and U.S. Senate candidate Buddy Carter, for signing the pledge for an amendment to term limit Congress. Previously, candidate Reagan Box and Rep. Mike Collins also signed the pledge.

U.S. Term Limits has the support of more than 150 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on their pledges saying, “This strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress, I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) two-year House terms and two (2) six-year Senate terms and no longer limit.”

Blumel noted, “We have seen a dramatic increase in supporters wanting term limits on Congress. More than 87% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits.”

According to the latest nationwide poll on term limits conducted by Pew Research, term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support. Pew’s analysis states, “An overwhelming majority of adults (87%) favor limiting the number of terms that members of Congress are allowed to serve. This includes a majority 56% who strongly favor this proposal, just 12% are opposed.”

Blumel concluded, “America is in trouble. Our career politicians have let the people down. It is time to return control of our nation to the people. It is time for a constitutional amendment limiting congressional terms.”

The term limits amendment resolutions would require a two-thirds majority in the house and senate, and ratification by 38 states, in order to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

Previous article
Morehouse College Announces 159th Founder’s Week Events
Next article
9 Must-Have Specialty Gifts and Services from Pittsburgh Yards Holiday Spectacular Shoppers’ Guide

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.